Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Forecast Report 2026-2035 - Single-Use Bioreactors, Continuous Perfusion Technologies and AI-Driven Automation

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market (7th Edition) by Type of Service Offered, Type of Biologic Manufactured, Type of Expression System Used, Scale of Operation, Company Size, Therapeutic Area, Key Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast, Till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics contract manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 31.0 billion in the current year to USD 63.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Biopharmaceuticals are therapeutic products derived from living organisms or semi-synthesized from biological sources. Owing to their complex macromolecular structures typically exceeding 1,000 Daltons, these products often fall beyond the scope of conventional chemical synthesis, prompting industry stakeholders to invest in advanced biotechnological platforms to enable scalable and efficient manufacturing.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with a growing shift toward advanced therapeutic modalities, has significantly accelerated demand for biologics development. In response, a large number of developers are outsourcing manufacturing operations to specialized third-party service providers to address rising capacity requirements and enhance operational efficiency. Notably, such outsourcing strategies enable access to expanded production capabilities, technical expertise, and diversified product portfolios. Among outsourced activities, analytical testing, toxicity assessment, and fill-finish operations represent key service segments.



Additionally, demand for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, along with downstream process development, continues to rise. To capitalize on these opportunities, smaller service providers are actively expanding their technical capabilities and forming strategic partnerships with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to broaden their service offerings. As outsourcing gains wider acceptance as a strategic and cost-effective business model, the global biologics contract manufacturing market is poised for robust growth over the forecast period.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The biologics contract manufacturing market is propelled by ongoing advancements in advanced bioprocessing technologies such as single-use bioreactors, continuous perfusion systems, and AI-driven automation without incurring significant capital expenditure on in-house infrastructure. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) make substantial investments in next-generation facilities, offering enhanced technical capabilities that improve production yields, minimize contamination risks, and support rapid scalability.



In addition, these service providers deliver high levels of operational flexibility, allowing companies to efficiently scale manufacturing across different volumes while addressing dynamic market demands and unforeseen challenges. Outsourcing manufacturing activities also drives significant cost efficiencies by reducing overhead and operational burdens. This, in turn, enables biopharmaceutical companies to allocate greater resources toward core competencies, particularly research and development. Overall, the model supports both innovation and cost optimization, strengthening the industry's value proposition.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



The biologics contract manufacturing market faces several structural and operational challenges that may constrain its growth trajectory. A key concern is the high complexity of biologics production, which requires stringent process control, specialized infrastructure, and skilled expertise, thereby increasing the risk of batch failures and deviations. Additionally, regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions remains a significant hurdle, often leading to delays in approvals and increased operational costs.



Capacity constraints and long lead times, particularly for large-scale commercial manufacturing, further limit the ability of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to meet rising demand. Supply chain vulnerabilities, including dependence on critical raw materials and single-use components, also pose risks to production continuity. Moreover, issues related to technology transfer, intellectual property protection, and quality consistency can create barriers in outsourcing partnerships. Collectively, these factors add layers of complexity and cost, potentially impacting the overall efficiency and scalability of the market.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

Mammalian Expression Systems Dominate Outsourced Biologics Manufacturing



In the current year, mammalian expression systems account for over 80% of the total biologics contract manufacturing market share. This dominance is attributed to their ability to provide a human-like cellular environment for protein expression, ensuring appropriate post-translational modifications, along with high production yields, scalability, and an established safety profile across a wide range of biopharmaceutical products. Furthermore, this segment is projected to witness robust expansion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the forecast period.



Antibodies Segment Leads Market Revenue; Cell Therapies Poised for Accelerated Growth



Based on our market forecast, antibodies represent approximately 60% of the overall biologics contract manufacturing revenue. This significant share is driven by their widespread application across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious disorders, and rare conditions. Looking ahead, the cell therapies segment is expected to register the fastest growth within the biologics contract manufacturing market, reflecting increasing investment and innovation in advanced therapeutic modalities.



Asia-Pacific Leads the Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market



The Asia-Pacific region holds a leading position in the biologics contract manufacturing market, accounting for approximately 40% of the overall revenue share. This dominance is primarily driven by the availability of cost-effective labor and raw materials, as well as comparatively lower capital expenditure associated with facility development and operations across the region.



China Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market



Within Asia-Pacific, China represents the largest market, underpinned by its substantial manufacturing capacity and advanced technical expertise in the development of innovative biologics, particularly monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars. Growth in the country is further supported by significant government initiatives, such as the Healthy China 2030 program, which emphasizes strengthening biopharmaceutical infrastructure. Additionally, China's cost advantages in comparison to Western markets continue to attract global outsourcing activities, reinforcing its leadership in the domain.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The current market landscape features the presence of ~315 players that claim to offer contract manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals across the world; of these, >35% of CMOs are headquartered in North America.

The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is highly fragmented; notably, majority (>140) of the players are mid-sized companies.

Over 50% of the biopharmaceutical CMOs claim to possess the necessary capabilities in API, FDF, and fill-finish services; majority (~70%) of the players are engaged in the manufacturing of protein / peptides.

North America (36%) and Europe (33%) emerged as the contract manufacturing hubs for biologics; within Asia-Pacific, China emerged as the prominent region, having the highest number of facilities (49%).

The global installed biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing capacity is distributed across different facilities worldwide; large and very large players account for around 80% of the total capacity.

The current biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size is estimated to be around USD 31.0 billion, and this value is projected to reach USD 63.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2035.

Since the past two years, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has seen a surge in strategic partnerships driven by the expanding biologics pipeline and approvals of several late-stage molecules.

Over the recent past, CMOs in developed economies have prioritized large-scale investments to enhance antibody production capacities amid escalating demand.

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Companies Featured

AbbVie

Agilent Technologies

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent

Cipla

Eurofins

Fresenius Kabi

Lonza

Novartis

Sandoz

WACKER

WuXi Biologics

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Type of Service Offered

Drug Substance (API) Manufacturing

Drug Product (FDF) Manufacturing

Type of Biologic Manufactured

Antibodies

Proteins / Peptides

Vaccines

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Other Biologics

Type of Expression System Used

Mammalian Expression Systems

Microbial Expression Systems

Other Expression Systems

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical Scale

Commercial Scale

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Other Disorders

Company Size

Small Companies

Mid-sized Companies

Large and Very Large Companies

By Key Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Puerto Rico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Israel

Argentina

Africa

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old













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