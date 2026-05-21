OVHcloud structures its key accounts organization in Europe to accelerate growth

Roubaix – May 21st 2026 – OVHcloud, the European Cloud and AI leader, today announces that it is adapting its organization to meet the growing European demand for sovereign cloud, data control and trusted artificial intelligence. The Group is appointing Bruno Ronsse as Chief Revenue Officer Corporate, with a dedicated team in six European countries to strengthen its support for key accounts, defence organizations and its ecosystem of partners. Through this initiative, OVHcloud will accelerate its growth in the corporate business segment in the years to come.

Accelerated European demand in both public and private sector

Large public and private European organizations currently accelerate their technological choices and face many challenges in the areas of sovereignty, security and artificial intelligence, with data protection and technological autonomy under increasing scrutiny. OVHcloud is already supporting European projects and organizations in navigating this dynamic, such as the Cloud III framework of the European Commission, won by OVHcloud as part of a European consortium.



A European organization serving key accounts

To support this ever-changing landscape, OVHcloud is appointing Bruno Ronsse as Chief Revenue Officer Corporate and member of the Group’s executive committee. Ronsse is supported by a team that has been strengthened in recent months in the main European markets: Sylvie Houlière Mayca for France Belux and MEA, Emma Dennard in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Nordics also currently supporting Canada, Helen Wohlfarth-Kuhn for Germany and Poland, Marco Giletta for Italy, and John Gazal in Spain. The organization is expected to be fully operational on September 1st 2026 to offer key public and private accounts support in their cloud and AI transformation including in stringent regulated environments.

A defence vertical structured at European scale

Following OVHcloud’s recent momentum in the defence sector, Guy Fournier is now responsible for coordinating local teams across several European markets.

This appointment reinforces the Group’s ability to support state sponsored and defence projects requiring a European and multi-country approach.

A new partner dynamic

OVHcloud is supercharging its support for partners serving corporate organizations, with acceleration initiatives for strategic and sovereign projects tied to AI. A European lead generation program will be deployed to support the development of strategic accounts and streamline the deployment of cloud and AI projects in the most promising markets. In France, this evolution will be driven with the recent arrival of Patrick Détriché.



About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

CONTACT

Media relations Richard ROUSSEAU

media@ovhcloud.com



+33 (0)6 86 52 64 84





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