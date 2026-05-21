Transactional Video on Demand Market Size to Surpass USD 60.08 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Transactional Video on Demand Market was valued at USD 19.88 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 60.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.74%.

The analysis of transactional video on demand market emphasizes how consumers are showing a marked preference towards pay-per-view services offering instant access to premium movies, live sports, and TV shows without having to sign up for subscriptions for extended periods of time. High internet penetration rate, increased use of smartphones, rapid growth in the number of OTT platforms, and popularity of smart TVs have played an important role in driving the growth of the market.





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The U.S. Transactional Video on Demand Market is projected to grow from USD 7.61 Billion in 2025 to USD 20.61 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.53%.

The growing need for digital entertainment, wide acceptance of smart TVs and mobile streaming apps, and increased consumer preference for content consumption on a flexible basis are factors contributing to the growth of the U.S. Transactional Video on Demand Market. People are increasingly using transactional VoD platforms to gain access to premium content including movies, live sports, and other types of digital media without having to subscribe to any of the available services for long periods of time.

Rising Demand for Flexible and Premium Digital Entertainment to Augment Growth Globally

Transactional Video on Demand Market has been fueled by rising adoption of streaming entertainment and rising consumer preferences for customized entertainment. Streaming service providers have been making considerable investments in premium movie release, live sports broadcasting, languages libraries, and artificial intelligence-based recommendation engines to boost consumer interaction with services offered. Growth of global 5G network coverage, cloud streaming technology, and payment ecosystem have facilitated easy access to high quality entertainment content across mobile phones, smart televisions, and other devices worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Content Type

The movies category has recorded the maximum market share, accounting for 41.33% of the total Transactional Video on Demand Market in 2025 due to rising demand among consumers for on-demand premium movies and digital entertainment content through Over-the-top (OTT) platform channels. Conversely, sports category was the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 12.53%, because of rising popularity among consumers for live sports streaming and pay-per-view sports content.

By Platform

Web-based segment accounted for majority of the 67.23% share in 2025 as most people had access to digital streaming channels via smart TV, laptop, and desktops with high-speed broadband internet facilities. Mobile applications segment registered highest CAGR growth rate of 12.51% as there was rapid uptake of smartphones coupled with affordable mobile internet plans and preference for mobility in streaming.

By Transaction Mode

Market dominated by subscription video-on-demand segment in 2025 accounting for largest market share of 39.55%, since most consumers preferred unlimited digital entertainment packages through online streaming service. Pay-per-view registered highest CAGR growth rate of 12.80% in 2025 as there was rising demand for premium content, movies, sports, and live shows through pay-per-view service.

By Consumer Age Groups

18–34-year-old consumer group registered highest market share of 52.89% in 2025 as young generation is more inclined towards online entertainment channels through digital services and streaming applications. Premium transactional models including pay-per-view had fast growth with CAGR of 12.49%.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the dominant leader in the transactional video on demand market with the highest revenue market share of 46.55% during the year 2025. This is because of higher OTT platform usage, high internet penetration, rising usage of smart TV sets, and preference of consumers towards digital entertainment offerings in the USA and Canada. Growing investment in AI-enabled recommendations systems, cloud streaming technologies, and exclusive digital content will further accelerate the expansion of the market in the region.

The fastest-growing region for the transactional video on demand market during the forecast period will be the Asia Pacific, driven by the high uptake of smartphones, rising internet connectivity, and growing preference for entertainment offerings from the consumers in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing 5G network infrastructure, affordable mobile data packages, and consumer preference towards regional entertainment and live sports streaming will fuel market growth.

Key Players:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Netflix, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Vudu, Inc.

Vimeo, Inc.

Cineplex Inc.

Sky Group Limited

Hulu, LLC

Crunchyroll, LLC

CuriosityStream Inc.

Amdocs Limited

Brightcove Inc.

Mubi, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025, Amazon integrated advanced AI-powered recommendation features within Prime Video to improve personalized content discovery and transactional movie rental experiences for global streaming users.

In January 2026, Apple expanded Apple TV digital movie rentals and premium sports streaming partnerships to strengthen its transactional streaming ecosystem and enhance customer engagement across its entertainment platforms.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Digital Content Consumption Analysis – helps you understand evolving consumer viewing patterns, streaming preferences, and engagement trends across transactional entertainment platforms globally.

– helps you understand evolving consumer viewing patterns, streaming preferences, and engagement trends across transactional entertainment platforms globally. OTT Platform & Streaming Infrastructure Insights – helps you evaluate the expansion of cloud-based streaming technologies, OTT ecosystems, and real-time digital entertainment delivery systems.

– helps you evaluate the expansion of cloud-based streaming technologies, OTT ecosystems, and real-time digital entertainment delivery systems. AI-Powered Personalization & Viewer Engagement Tracker – helps you identify how artificial intelligence, recommendation engines, and behavioral analytics are improving content discovery and user retention.

– helps you identify how artificial intelligence, recommendation engines, and behavioral analytics are improving content discovery and user retention. Live Sports & Premium Content Demand Assessment – helps you determine the growth potential of pay-per-view sports broadcasting, premium movie releases, and exclusive entertainment events.

– helps you determine the growth potential of pay-per-view sports broadcasting, premium movie releases, and exclusive entertainment events. Mobile Streaming & 5 G Adoption Analysis – helps you uncover the impact of smartphone penetration, mobile internet accessibility, and 5G infrastructure on streaming platform adoption globally.

– helps you uncover the impact of smartphone penetration, mobile internet accessibility, and 5G infrastructure on streaming platform adoption globally. Regional Digital Entertainment Expansion Insights – helps you assess regional developments in OTT adoption, multilingual content demand, digital payment integration, and streaming platform growth opportunities.

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