



Thursday, May 21st, 2026 – Paris



THE PARC DES PRINCES AS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN IT BEFORE

Paris Saint-Germain Legends, VIP Guests and Members of ALL Accor

gather for the “Dream Tournament”

An experience by ALL Accor







ALL Accor, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme, took over the Parc des Princes on Monday, May 18, 2026, for the “Dream Tournament” - an immersive experience designed to allow guests step into the shoes of Paris Saint-Germain players, blending football, gastronomy, wellbeing, lifestyle and entertainment.

A DAY ON THE PITCH OF THE PARC DES PRINCES ALONGSIDE THOSE WHO MADE PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HISTORY

For one day, ALL Accor transformed the iconic stadium of the Parisian club into a fully immersive playground bringing together public figures, content creators, Members of ALL Accor loyalty programme, media and a selected group of lucky contest winners around an experience offering a rare behind-the-scenes look into the world of elite football.

Reflecting the exclusive experiences made accessible through ALL Accor, more than 160 participants had the opportunity to live a day in the shoes of a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Entering through the players’ tunnel, getting changed in the official locker rooms, preparing for matches alongside Paris Saint-Germain Legends, receiving coaching sessions and competing on one of the world’s most legendary football pitches: every moment of the day was designed to immerse guests in the atmosphere of matchday while discovering the lifestyle, gastronomy and entertainment universe embodied by ALL Accor.

Divided into 16 teams and guided by 16 iconic Paris Saint-Germain figures, participants competed in a series of matches directly on the Parc des Princes pitch, in an atmosphere combining competition, emotion and transmission.

Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Javier Pastore, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Mamadou Sakho, Jay-Jay Okocha, Claude Makélélé, Kevin Gameiro, Guillaume Hoarau, Ludovic Giuly, Jérémy Ménez, Nenê, Mario Yepes, Salvatore Sirigu, Clément Chantôme, Gregory van der Wiel and Amara Simba all shared the pitch with guests throughout the day.

Alongside members of ALL Accor loyalty programme and Paris Saint-Germain Legends, several public personalities, content creators and talents also took part in the experience, including actor César Domboy, artist Francis Essoua, content creators Matteo Sinet, Nourhène and Tony Czech, as well as Royal Monceau Raffles Paris pastry chef Yazid Ichemrahen (...).

SHOWCASING THE DIVERSITY OF BRANDS AVAILABLE ON ALL.COM

Throughout the day, ALL Accor brought the experience to life through several immersive activations inspired by the iconic worlds of the more than 45 brands within its portfolio.

Pitch-side, MGallery Collection notably offered a dedicated recovery and relaxation space for post-match downtime, while Novotel highlighted its food & beverage approach with a plant-based lunch focused on wellbeing and longevity, presented on-site by Alfie Steiner.

Designed as a true lifestyle interlude at the heart of the Parc des Princes, the experience continued with a reconnection dinner curated by Mövenpick, bringing guests together in a more intimate atmosphere.

OFENBACH SETS THE PARC DES PRINCES ALIGHT

The experience extended into the evening with an after-party imagined by Sofitel and headlined by a DJ set from chart-topping duo Ofenbach.

Conceived as the natural continuation of the Dream Tournament, this musical moment also reflected ALL Accor’s strong positioning within the world of music and entertainment, notably through its many cultural and music partnerships around the world (Accor Arena, Fever...).

ALL ACCOR AND PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP UNTIL 2030

ALL Accor and Paris Saint-Germain also took advantage of this emotion-filled day to officially announce the renewal of their partnership until 2030, reaffirming their shared ambition to continue creating ever more exclusive and immersive experiences for ALL Accor’s more than 100 million members worldwide.

With this second edition of the Dream Tournament, ALL Accor confirms its ambition to deliver increasingly exclusive and emotional experiences at the crossroads of sport, culture, entertainment and hospitality. A way for the brand to turn loyalty into a true passport to the extraordinary, through unforgettable moments designed to inspire emotion, connection and lasting memories.

***

ALL ACCOR PRESS CONTACTS

Le Public Système PR for ALL Accor

allaccor@lepublicsysteme.fr

+33 6 14 98 68 88

ALL Accor

Lucie Metzger - Global VP Brand Communication & Media

lucie.metzger@accor.com



Sophia Sabbani - Global PR Manager

Sophia.sabbani@consulting-for.accor.com



ABOUT ALL Accor

ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivalled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty programme preferred by travellers.

Discover ALL Accor: ALL.com



About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970 and winner of the UEFA Champions League in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain is the most successful club in France and a leading force in European football. Since 2011, under the leadership of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the Club has established itself as a premier multi-sport institution (men’s and women’s football, handball, judo, esports), driven by values of excellence, teamwork and surpassing limits. As part of this momentum, the Club reached a major

milestone in its sporting development in 2024 with the inauguration of the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, an ultramodern complex located in Poissy.

Deeply rooted in Paris, Paris Saint-Germain draws on the creative energy of the capital and contributes to its global influence, with a presence in nearly 100 countries and a community of 500 million fans. Both a committed institution serving its local communities and a dynamic global brand, the Club has developed a unique model at the intersection of sport, culture and lifestyle, making it the Club of the New Generation.

Attachment