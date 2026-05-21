Tapbit Announces 2026 Bitcoin Pizza Day Community Appreciation Initiative in Brazil

DENVER, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tapbit, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announces its 2026 Bitcoin Pizza Day community appreciation initiative. The real-world event, led by Tapbit CEO Milton Cogo, involves the preparation and distribution of complimentary pizzas to local community members in Brazil to celebrate a historical milestone within the digital asset industry. The initiative aligns with the exchange's broader strategy to foster regional community connections and enhance user engagement across Latin America.





The Historical Significance of Bitcoin Pizza Day

Every year on May 22, the digital asset sector commemorates Bitcoin Pizza Day. The date marks the anniversary of May 22, 2010, when programmer Laszlo Hanyecz purchased two pizzas using 10,000 BTC, a transaction valued at approximately $30 at the time.

Today, this event is recognized as a pivotal moment in the transition of cryptocurrency from an experimental concept to a global financial technology revolution. The underlying technology now operates as a decentralized network supporting both retail participation and institutional asset management globally. What once bought two pizzas eventually helped shape an entire digital asset ecosystem.

Shared Principles: Pizza Preparation and Trading Discipline





During the event, Tapbit outlined the core philosophy behind its brand operations, noting that great pizza and great trading share distinct operational fundamentals. Both processes require established methodologies and long-term practice to achieve consistent results:

Patience: Just as dough requires time to ferment, trading requires the patience to wait for appropriate market conditions and optimal entry points.

Just as dough requires time to ferment, trading requires the patience to wait for appropriate market conditions and optimal entry points. Stability: Stable heat control in the kitchen mirrors the necessity for emotional stability during market volatility and sudden price fluctuations.

Stable heat control in the kitchen mirrors the necessity for emotional stability during market volatility and sudden price fluctuations. Precision: Utilizing precise ingredients is equivalent to executing strict risk management strategies and accurate market analysis.

Utilizing precise ingredients is equivalent to executing strict risk management strategies and accurate market analysis. Discipline: Neither process can be rushed; both rely on long-term discipline rather than emotional decision-making or speculative shortcuts.

“Value is built over time,” stated Milton Cogo, CEO of Tapbit. This principle reflects the 16-year growth trajectory of Bitcoin, the sustained support from the exchange's users, and Tapbit's ongoing commitment to building a secure, reliable trading infrastructure for the future.





Community Engagement in Brazil

To execute this community appreciation initiative, Tapbit focused on direct, real-world engagement rather than a standard digital marketing campaign. CEO Milton Cogo participated in local preparations in Brazil, personally making and distributing pizzas to Tapbit users and local community members. The event provided a platform for direct dialogue between the executive team and regional participants.





The initiative was established to recognize the individuals who have supported the platform and the broader digital asset ecosystem through various market cycles.

“Behind every transaction, every platform, and every technological breakthrough are real people who believed in the future of digital assets long before the industry became mainstream,” stated Cogo. “Bitcoin Pizza Day reminds us to appreciate that journey.”





About Tapbit

Tapbit is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange positioned at the intersection of performance-driven trading infrastructure and institutional-grade risk management.

Since its inception in 2021, the platform has focused on building a robust and scalable environment for digital asset trading, integrating high-efficiency execution systems, layered risk-control architecture, and a user-centric operational framework.

Serving a growing global user base, Tapbit continues to advance its strategic vision of becoming a trusted financial infrastructure provider within the evolving digital asset ecosystem—delivering a trading environment defined by security, transparency, and operational resilience.

Tapbit Pizza Day social media posts

LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7462792603600592896

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18j7Sw6j4D/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYjtFveSqoD/?igsh=YXNqZXd4bzZzN2oy

Youtube: https://youtube.com/shorts/I6cL4e_X5Rg?si=ImuhetVCL9ZBd2aF

Tiktok: TikTok · Tapbitglobal

X: https://x.com/Tapbitglobal/status/2057057566082118125?s=20







