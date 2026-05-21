North Sails Named Official Technical Clothing Partner of Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Sails Apparel announces its role as the Official Technical Clothing Partner of the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), one of the leading institutions driving innovation and excellence in international yachting. This collaboration brings together two maritime icons defined by a shared pursuit of sporting excellence, technical innovation, and a deep-rooted commitment to ocean conservation.

A Shared Vision of Excellence

Yacht Club de Monaco stands as a prestigious reference in international yachting, an exclusive private institution where tradition meets the visionary leadership of its President, HSH Prince Albert II. Housed in its iconic, Lord Foster-designed Clubhouse at the heart of Port Hercule, the YCM is the definitive hub for the global maritime elite. With a legacy of excellence and a forward-looking approach to sustainability, the Club provides the ideal environment for North Sails Apparel to showcase its high-performance DNA.

At the heart of the partnership lies a shared vision: authentic performance, technical credibility, and a forward‑looking approach to the sport. Together with YCM, North Sails Apparel expands its footprint across the Mediterranean’s top sporting landscape, strengthening its role as the premium brand for sailors worldwide.

"Being a partner of Yacht Club de Monaco is a significant recognition of our positioning within the international sailing," says Cedric Georges, CEO of North Sails Apparel. "Standing alongside an institution that embodies tradition, excellence, and vision allows us to bring our technical credibility and modern, performance‑driven vision to a highly authoritative stage. This partnership is both symbolic and strategic, placing North Sails Apparel at the heart of a community that lives and breathes the sea."

“As part of our collective approach Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting, we are proud to partner with North Sails Apparel, a benchmark in the world of sailing, recognised for its technical expertise and long-standing commitment to performance,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary and General Manager of the Yacht Club de Monaco. “Through our flagship initiatives, such as the Monaco Classic Week – La Belle Classe (8-11 September 2027), the Primo Cup-UBS Trophy (4-7 March 2027), the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (8-11 July 2026) and the SEA Index®, we bring to life the complementarity between maritime heritage, innovation and environmental responsibility. This partnership with North Sails Apparel strengthens this dynamic, with a shared ambition to support the sustainable evolution of our sport and the wider industry.”

A Synergy of Design and Presence

Central to this partnership is a natural integration of technical expertise and lifestyle. Moving beyond a traditional sponsorship, the collaboration focuses on product development, with North Sails Apparel designing dedicated collections for the Yacht Club de Monaco’s boutique and key events. Function‑led design defines the project. Each garment, from official uniforms to technical sportswear, balances protection, reliability, and comfort. Using advanced materials and responsible production processes, North Sails Apparel equips YCM staff and athletes shaped by the evolving expectations of the sailing world.

More than a technical partnership, this union represents a shared dedication to the future of yachting. The collaboration between North Sails Apparel and Yacht Club de Monaco marks a decisive convergence of heritage and technical evolution. It is a synergy where maritime tradition meets advanced engineering, designed for a community that values both prestige and performance. By aligning their shared expertise, both institutions are committed to equipping the next generation of sailors with the tools and the vision to navigate an evolving landscape, driven by a profound respect for the sea.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5689b893-cb72-4f3c-bcba-df82371a288d