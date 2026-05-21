Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2026-2035 Featuring BioAgilytix, Catalent, Charles River, Clean Cells, Coriolis, Eurofins, Genezen, SGS, Solvias, Texcell, Wuxi AppTec

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Type of Testing, Type of Modality, End-user, and Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast, Till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bioanalytical testing market is estimated to grow from USD 3.11 billion in the current year to USD 5.88 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Bioanalytical testing is a critical process involving the analysis of biological samples to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacological profile of drug candidates. The insights generated through such studies enable researchers to understand drug behavior within the human body and assess therapeutic effectiveness. Additionally, bioanalytical testing plays a vital role in supporting regulatory compliance and facilitating timely product approvals.



With the increasing shift toward advanced and personalized therapeutics, there has been a notable rise in demand for bioanalytical testing solutions, including biomarker analysis, pharmacokinetic studies, and bioequivalence assessments. However, the growing complexity of drug development presents challenges in simultaneously advancing research programs while maintaining robust bioanalytical capabilities.



Moreover, the establishment of in-house bioanalytical laboratories involves significant capital investment and requires highly skilled personnel for efficient operation. In response to these challenges, many pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing bioanalytical testing to specialized service providers. This approach enables access to advanced technical expertise, reduces the financial burden associated with high-throughput infrastructure, and ensures the use of advanced analytical platforms for precise and reliable sample evaluation.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The growth of bioanalytical testing market is driven by various growth drivers. Ongoing advancements in analytical technologies, including mass spectrometry, chromatography, and immunoassays, are significantly transforming the bioanalytical testing landscape. The integration of automation and artificial intelligence is further enhancing sensitivity, throughput, and data accuracy.



Further, the convergence of multi-omics approaches with AI-driven analytics is accelerating biomarker discovery and validation, positioning bioanalytical services as critical enablers of precision medicine. These innovations not only improve analytical reliability and streamline method validation processes but also support faster and more efficient drug development.



In this context, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing bioanalytical testing to contract research organizations (CROs) to optimize costs, access specialized expertise, and address the rising complexity of novel drug modalities. This approach also supports compliance with stringent regulatory requirements, thereby enhancing overall development efficiency and competitive positioning.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Despite the abovementioned advantages, the bioanalytical testing market faces significant hurdles, that introduce operational friction and strategic risks. A key constraint is the growing complexity of novel drug modalities, including biologics and cell and gene therapies. These require specialized analytical methods, advanced instrumentation, and ongoing optimization, increasing development timelines and costs. In addition, stringent and evolving regulatory requirements for method validation, data integrity, and compliance necessitate significant resource allocation and expertise, often creating bottlenecks in study execution.



Collectively, these factors necessitate continuous technological upgrades, skilled workforce development, and strategic outsourcing to ensure operational efficiency and regulatory compliance within the bioanalytical testing ecosystem.

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Key Segments

Pharmacokinetics Driving the Bioanalytical Testing Sector



According to the bioanalytical testing services market, the pharmacokinetics sub-segment currently holds a 45% market share due to its crucial role in comprehending a drug's absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. During drug development and regulatory approval, these factors affect safety evaluations, therapeutic efficacy, and dosage optimization.

During the forecast period, bioequivalency testing is expected to rise at a higher CAGR, demonstrating significant growth potential. This trend is driven by global initiatives from governments and payers to encourage the adoption of biosimilars and generics, with the aim of reducing drug costs and improving patient access.



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Businesses Will Lead the Sector



The bioanalytical testing services market forecast indicates that pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms is likely dominate (~50%) the market in the current year due to the growing usage of advanced molecular testing technologies.

This is due to their large capital expenditures, excellent R&D skills, and reliable pipelines of cutting-edge biologics designed to tackle the growing global burden of health issues. During the projected period, CROs and CDMOs are expected to increase at a higher CAGR (8.6%), indicating significant growth potential.



The Market is Dominated by North America



North America will hold the largest market share (50%) for bioanalytical testing in 2035. This is because the need for bioanalytical testing services is being driven by a huge number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



Growth of the Asia Pacific Bioanalytical Testing Market

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific bioanalytical testing services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%. This is because regional R&D and clinical trial activity in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals has grown at an accelerated rate.

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Key Insights

The current market landscape features the presence of close to 120 providers that claim to offer bioanalytical testing services across the world; notably, close to 45% of these providers are based in North America.

Majority (90%) of the service providers offer pharmacokinetics testing; notably, these players possess all the required capabilities required to cater to the demands of pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

The market for bioanalytical testing services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% till 2035, owing to technological advancements in analytical methods like mass spectrometry and AI integration.

In the current year, North America is expected to capture a significant market share of the overall bioanalytical testing services market, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well.

Driven by numerous tangible factors, such as the presence of several service providers and easy access to advanced technologies, the bioanalytical testing services market in the US is likely to grow at steady rate.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

The report can aid businesses in identifying future opportunities in any sector. It also helps in understanding if those opportunities are worth pursuing.

The report helps in identifying customer demand by understanding the needs, preferences, and behavior of the target audience in order to tailor products or services effectively.

The report equips new entrants with requisite information regarding a particular market to help them build successful business strategies.

The report allows for more effective communication with the audience and in building strong business relations.

Players in Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

BioAgilytix

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

Clean Cells

Coriolis Pharma

Eurofins

Genezen

SGS

Solvias

Texcell

Wuxi AppTec

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

By Type of Testing

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Bioequivalence

Other Tests

By Type of Modality

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Biosimilars

Fusion Proteins

Traditional viral-based Therapies

Other Biologics

By End-user

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations / Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geographical Regions

By Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qs74qe

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