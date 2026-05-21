G700 Launches in Panama, JETOUR Deepens Presence in the Latin America

PANAMA CITY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the flagship luxury off-road SUV of JETOUR’s high-end G Series, the G700 has officially made its debut in Panama. Having already debuted in Ecuador and Costa Rica with widespread market recognition, the Panama launch marks a pivotal step in JETOUR’s layout strategy across Latin America. It brings a brand-new premium off-road mobility option to local consumers, demonstrating JETOUR’s long-term commitment to deepening its presence in regional markets.

Situated in the heart of Central and South America, Panama connects highlands and rainforests, with complex terrain that demands exceptional off-road capability and vehicle passability. The G700 is equipped with a 2.0TD engine and a 2DHT longitudinal transmission, achieving 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 4.6 seconds. Paired with an off-road specific battery and a two-speed P4 electric motor, its hybrid technology balances power, efficiency, and range, effectively addressing long-distance recharging challenges in the region. The vehicle also features three differential locks and an air suspension, among other professional off-road configurations, delivering outstanding passability to easily tackle steep slopes, muddy roads, and other challenging conditions.

Catering to Panama’s prevalent large-family lifestyle and rising demand for outdoor adventures, the G700 offers a spacious cabin and the largest trunk in its class, balancing passenger comfort with cargo capacity. The model is also equipped with premium features such as a Lexicon sound system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, and an electric tailgate, achieving a balance of rugged off-road capability and refined comfort.

Helmed by world-renowned top design master Paula Scher, the G700 is shaped with the "Ridge of Steel" visual language. Following its official debut and launch in the Middle East last September, the G700 has quickly gained wide acclaim in this core high-end off-road market. Moreover, it boosts overall performance and driving fun with multiple differentiated versions. The G700 Whistling Arrow comes with official customized modification packages, lowering the entry barrier for refitting enthusiasts and enriching global off-road culture. The G700 (Ark Edition) completed a wading test at this year’s Beijing Auto Show. This marks another showcase of top-tier off-road technology to the world, after its successful crossing of the Yangtze River in October 2025. Featuring masterful design concepts and diversified product layouts, the G700 is speeding up its global layout and setting a brand-new benchmark for high-end off-road vehicles.

Backed by strong product strength and in-depth market insight, JETOUR has secured outstanding market performance across Latin America. In 2025, JETOUR topped the overall SUV sales ranking in Panama, led all Chinese-brand SUVs in Peru, and claimed the No.1 position in the boxy SUV segment in Chile. In January 2026, the JETOUR T1 was honored with the Recommended SUV of the Year by Autocosmos, Chile’s authoritative automotive media.

The launch of the G700 in Panama further enriches JETOUR's local product lineup, fully addressing local users’ demand for premium off-road vehicles. In the future, the model will also enter Mexico, Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru and other markets in Latin America, continuing to deliver exceptional mobility experiences to users in the region.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

+86 13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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