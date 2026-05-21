The Global Market for Digital Health in Neurology 2026-2032 | Surge in Adoption of Telemedicine and Remote Consultations Expands Addressable Market for Digital Neurology Platforms

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health in Neurology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Health in Neurology was estimated at US$33.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$137.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







How Is Tele-Neurology Expanding Access to Specialized Care?



The rapid adoption of tele-neurology is improving access to specialized neurological care, particularly in underserved and remote regions where neurologist availability is limited. Tele-neurology platforms allow patients with conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, and migraine disorders to receive expert consultations via virtual appointments, reducing the need for hospital visits and expediting treatment decisions. AI-powered decision support systems are further enhancing tele-neurology services by assisting clinicians in diagnosing neurological disorders through real-time patient data analysis.

Remote EEG (electroencephalography) monitoring and mobile-based neurological assessments are also being integrated into telehealth platforms, ensuring continuous patient evaluation and timely interventions. However, tele-neurology adoption faces barriers such as reimbursement policies, data privacy concerns, and the need for advanced infrastructure in rural areas. Despite these challenges, the expansion of tele-neurology is expected to drive significant improvements in patient outcomes by making expert neurological care more accessible, cost-effective, and efficient.



Can Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Improve Neurological Disease Management?



Digital therapeutics (DTx) are emerging as a groundbreaking solution for managing neurological disorders by offering evidence-based, software-driven interventions that complement pharmacological treatments. Neurological conditions such as migraine, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy often require long-term disease management, which can be challenging due to medication adherence issues and fluctuating symptoms. AI-driven DTx platforms provide personalized cognitive training, behavioral therapy modules, and real-time symptom tracking to improve patient adherence and overall disease management.

For instance, digital cognitive training applications are being used to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, while digital rehabilitation programs are helping stroke survivors regain motor function. Additionally, VR-based therapies are proving effective in managing chronic pain and anxiety associated with neurological conditions. However, regulatory approvals and insurance coverage remain barriers to widespread adoption. As clinical evidence supporting DTx effectiveness continues to grow, digital therapeutics are expected to become an integral part of neurology care, improving patient engagement and long-term health outcomes.



What Is Driving the Growth of the Digital Health in Neurology Market?



The growth in the digital health in neurology market is driven by several factors, including increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising adoption of AI-driven diagnostics, and advancements in wearable neurology monitoring devices. The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and tele-neurology services is further accelerating market expansion, especially in regions with limited access to neurologists. The integration of digital biomarkers and predictive analytics is improving early disease detection, enabling more proactive management of neurodegenerative disorders.

The expansion of digital therapeutics (DTx) for neurological conditions is also driving adoption, offering non-invasive, software-based interventions that complement traditional treatments. Additionally, regulatory support for digital health solutions and increasing investments in neurology-focused digital health startups are fueling market growth. As AI, big data, and mobile health technologies continue to evolve, digital health solutions are expected to reshape the neurology landscape, making diagnosis and treatment more accessible, efficient, and personalized.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Digital Health in Neurology market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Component (Software Component, Hardware Component, Services); End-Use (Patients End-Use, Providers End-Use, Payers End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Component (Software Component, Hardware Component, Services); End-Use (Patients End-Use, Providers End-Use, Payers End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is expected to reach US$84.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 24.4%. The Hardware Component segment is also set to grow at 18.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $10.5 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 29.3% CAGR to reach $39.0 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Digital Health in Neurology Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Digital Health in Neurology Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Digital Health in Neurology Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aptar Digital Health, BrightInsight, Eli Lilly and Company, Linus Health, NeuroSync and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Digital Health in Neurology market report include:

Aptar Digital Health

BrightInsight

Eli Lilly and Company

Linus Health

NeuroSync

Paradromics

Precision Neuroscience

Synchron

Verana Health

Verge Genomics

Neuralink

NeuroPace

NeuroSigma

NeuroDerm

Neurocrine Biosciences

NeuroMetrix

Neurotech

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

NeuroZinc

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $137.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Digital Health in Neurology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Drives Demand for Digital Health Solutions in Neurology

Surge in Adoption of Telemedicine and Remote Consultations Expands Addressable Market for Digital Neurology Platforms

Growing Consumer Focus on Personalized Healthcare and Treatment Propels the Adoption of Digital Health Solutions in Neurology

Technological Advancements in Wearables and Biosensors Strengthen the Business Case for Continuous Neurological Monitoring

Rising Investment in Neurological Disease Research and Digital Health Technologies Expands Market Opportunities for Digital Neurology Solutions

The Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Enhances Diagnostic Accuracy and Treatment in Neurological Disorders

Increasing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring in Chronic Neurological Conditions Accelerates Growth in Digital Neurology Tools

The Rise of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies Drives Innovation in Neurological Rehabilitation

The Expansion of Digital Therapeutics and FDA-Approved Neurological Health Apps Strengthens the Case for Digital Health Solutions in Neurology

Growing Awareness of Early Diagnosis and Preventive Care in Neurology Drives Adoption of Digital Health Tools for Disease Detection

Regulatory Support and Policies for Digital Health Solutions in Neurology Stimulate Market Confidence and Adoption

Rising Demand for Tele-rehabilitation Services for Neurological Disorders Expands the Market for Digital Neurology Platforms

Increased Use of Big Data and Predictive Analytics in Neurology Strengthens the Business Case for Data-Driven Digital Health Solutions

Surge in Adoption of Cloud-Based Platforms for Data Storage and Telehealth Strengthens Digital Health Integration in Neurology

The Need for Cost-Effective and Scalable Neurological Care Solutions Expands Market Opportunity for Digital Health Tools in Neurology

Growing Demand for Integrated Digital Health Solutions in Multi-Disciplinary Neurological Care Drives Market Innovation

The Rise of Mobile Health Applications for Neurological Disease Management Expands Market Reach in Consumer and Professional Sectors

Advances in Genomic Medicine and Neurology Strengthen Market Opportunities for Personalized Digital Neurology Solutions

Increasing Focus on Mental Health and Neurological Disorders in the Digital Health Sector Expands Market Demand for Comprehensive Digital Solutions

The Growth of Global E-Health Infrastructure and Networks Propels Adoption of Digital Neurology Platforms in Emerging Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6yuri

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