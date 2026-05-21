Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
May 21, 2026    
     
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

 
     
PDMRDate Share TypeNumber of shares awarded 
Wael Sawan20 May 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each82,987 
Sinead Gorman20 May 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each10,964 
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

 		 
     
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
ENQUIRIES    
     
Shell Media Relations    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550  
     
     
     
     


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyGBP
Price32.52
Volume82,987
Total2,698,737.24
Aggregated information 
Volume 82,987
Price32.52
Total2,698,737.24
Date of transaction 20/05/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyGBP
Price32.52
Volume10,964
Total356,549.28
Aggregated information 
Volume 10,964
Price32.52
Total356,549.28
Date of transaction 20/05/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

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