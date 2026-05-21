VNC Chain Development Team Announces Upcoming Mainnet Launch Window, Decentralized Wallet Infrastructure, and Ecosystem Expansion Strategy

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VNC Chain development team has officially announced the upcoming launch schedule for the VNCoin Technologies ("VNC") mainnet alongside the phased rollout of its decentralized wallet infrastructure and broader ecosystem expansion strategy.

According to the development team, portions of the VNC blockchain infrastructure are expected to gradually open public access beginning in early July 2026, allowing ecosystem participants to progressively experience on-chain interaction functions and infrastructure connectivity ahead of the official mainnet launch phase.

The team stated that the official VNC mainnet launch is currently expected to take place between late July and mid-August 2026, with the final activation date to be determined based on infrastructure readiness, ecosystem stability, and global community deployment progress.

In parallel with the ongoing infrastructure deployment, the VNC Chain development team also confirmed that the ecosystem has already reached preliminary strategic consensus with multiple digital asset trading platforms regarding future ecosystem asset listings and infrastructure connectivity plans.

According to the team, following the official activation of the VNC mainnet and completion of core ecosystem deployment stages, related ecosystem assets are expected to progressively enter broader market-oriented circulation and trading environments in accordance with ecosystem development progress and infrastructure integration schedules.

The development team emphasized that future exchange integration is intended to support ecosystem liquidity, infrastructure interoperability, and broader decentralized participation rather than short-term speculative activity.

The VNC mainnet represents the next phase of the ecosystem’s long-term Web3 infrastructure strategy, designed to support decentralized digital interaction, scalable ecosystem coordination, governance participation, and future multi-application ecosystem integration.

As part of the ecosystem expansion roadmap, the VNC infrastructure framework is expected to gradually introduce multiple ecosystem-oriented digital assets designed for governance participation, ecosystem interaction, digital collaboration, and specialized utility scenarios across the network.





The development team noted that ecosystem assets within the VNC framework are intended to support infrastructure participation and decentralized ecosystem coordination rather than function solely as speculative instruments.

The VNC ecosystem is also developing a blockchain-based incubation framework intended to support broader participation in emerging digital ecosystem projects and community-driven Web3 collaboration models.

According to the development team, this framework is designed to explore new approaches to decentralized ecosystem incubation, digital collaboration, and scalable community participation within next-generation blockchain infrastructure.

Additional technical details released by the VNC Chain development team indicate that the VNC infrastructure is being designed around a scalable modular architecture intended to support future ecosystem expansion, decentralized interaction, and high-concurrency network participation.

According to the team, the VNC mainnet framework is expected to progressively integrate decentralized wallet infrastructure, on-chain asset coordination, ecosystem governance systems, and cross-scenario application compatibility within a unified blockchain environment.

The development team stated that the underlying infrastructure is being optimized to improve transaction efficiency, ecosystem scalability, and long-term network stability while supporting the future expansion of community-driven ecosystem applications.

As part of the broader ecosystem framework, the VNC infrastructure is also expected to support decentralized governance coordination, ecosystem node participation mechanisms, and future interoperability capabilities across multiple digital ecosystem scenarios.

The team noted that future technical upgrades may gradually introduce additional infrastructure modules related to decentralized identity systems, ecosystem-level verification mechanisms, smart asset interaction frameworks, and broader Web3 ecosystem compatibility standards.

According to the development team, the long-term objective of the VNC ecosystem is to establish a sustainable decentralized infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale digital collaboration, ecosystem circulation, and next-generation community-driven Web3 participation models.

A major component of the upcoming infrastructure rollout is the VNC decentralized wallet system, which is being developed with a dual-layer wallet architecture designed to balance accessibility, scalability, and security for different categories of ecosystem participants.

The wallet infrastructure will initially support account-based ecosystem interaction, while also allowing users to independently bind mnemonic phrase wallets through their personal account center, enabling enhanced self-custody functionality and direct on-chain asset control capabilities.

According to the development team, the architecture is intended to balance ease of participation for mainstream users with more advanced decentralized asset management requirements for experienced ecosystem participants.

Future wallet upgrades are also expected to support decentralized identity compatibility, ecosystem asset management, and broader cross-ecosystem interaction functionality.

The VNC ecosystem stated that its global community network has already expanded to more than 300,000 users across over 7,000 community networks worldwide, with ecosystem participants distributed across multiple emerging digital markets and Web3-oriented regions.

The development team noted that the rapid expansion of community participation has become one of the driving forces behind the accelerated deployment of the VNC mainnet infrastructure and broader ecosystem scalability plans.

“Security, transparency, and long-term infrastructure stability remain fundamental priorities throughout the VNC ecosystem development process,” a spokesperson for the VNC Chain development team stated. “The goal is not simply to launch a blockchain, but to establish a sustainable decentralized infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale ecosystem participation over the long term.”

The team added that the phased rollout strategy is intended to ensure smoother infrastructure integration, enhanced security verification, and stable ecosystem scalability during the transition toward full on-chain operation.

Additional technical architecture updates, ecosystem development plans, and infrastructure deployment details are expected to be released progressively during the upcoming launch stages.

For more information, visit: www.verynicecoin.com

VNC Chain Development Team

Company: VNCoin Technologies

Contact Person: Owen Cox

Email: info@verynicecoin.com

Website: https://www.verynicecoin.com

Telephone:+1 4582573813

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