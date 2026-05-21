Guizhou's Qiannan prefecture shines at 2026 World Brand Moganshan Summit

DUYUN, China, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 World Brand Moganshan Summit held recently, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province presented a unique tapestry of green mountains, clear waters, astronomical wonders and vibrant ethnic culture, drawing wide attention of attendees.

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Home to the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, and the Guizhou Village Horse racing event, the prefecture highlighted three world-class name cards -- FAST, Libo Karst heritage, and the ethnic horse racing tradition.

Transforming its scenic beauty and abundant resources into immersive experiences and thriving industries, Qiannan prefecture invites visitors to wander through the karst landscapes of the Xiaoqikong scenic spot in Libo County, engage in astronomical study tours at the FAST site in Pingtang County, and witness the raw passion of Village Horse Racing in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, where the age-old craft of horsetail embroidery is also on display.

FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope that has discovered nearly 1,200 pulsars, has made tech-based study tours a standout of Qiannan, blending astronomy, outdoor adventures and mountain tourism into a new cultural travel format.

Complementing the scientific allure, local ethnic traditions add depth and warmth to the tourism development of the prefecture. Village Horse Racing in Sandu is not merely a contest; it is the collective memory of the Shui people, while the accompanying horsetail embroidery showcases generations of feminine ingenuity.

Leveraging the global platform of the 2026 World Brand Moganshan Summit, Qiannan prefecture further promoted its important tourism route. This classic trail links the Xiaoqikong scenic area, FAST and the Village Horse Racing venues, offering a journey that combines ecology, science and ethnic culture.

Moving from sightseeing to immersive travel, and from traditional heritage to modern study tours, Qiannan prefecture is forging a distinct mountain cultural tourism brand. Here, visitors are encouraged to slow down, connect with nature, understand the culture, and savour a different kind of leisure life in southwest China.

Source: Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture