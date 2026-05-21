Duluth Holdings Inc.to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Followed by Live Investor & Analyst Event, on June 8, 2026

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear, and accessories, today announced that it will report first quarter 2026 results and host an Investor and Analyst Event on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The Company will report first quarter financial results before market open. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 9:30 am Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and answer questions.

Later that day, the Company will host an Investor & Analyst Event live from 11:00am to 1:00pm ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. This is an in-person event, which will also be available via webcast. The event will feature President and CEO Stephanie Pugliese, who returned to the role in May 2025, and CFO Heena Agrawal presenting the Company's strategic reset, long-term roadmap, and financial priorities to investors and analysts.

"For the past year, our focus has been on rebuilding the foundation, sharpening execution, and positioning the Company for durable, profitable growth,” said Stephanie Pugliese, President and CEO. “On June 8, we will provide a comprehensive overview of our long-term strategy and vision.”

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Details

The 9:30am ET live conference call can be accessed at 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international).

The earnings conference call replay will be available through June 15, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 1028889

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register and will be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.



Investor & Analyst Event Details

Participants may register to attend the event in person or via webcast. Pre-registration is required. Requests for one-on-one meetings with management at Nasdaq MarketSite following the event may be submitted to investorday@duluthtrading.com.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based workwear, casual wear, and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers with an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/

Investor Contacts:

Heena Agrawal

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Chris Steffes

Senior Director of FP&A