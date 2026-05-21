$3.36 Trn Public Cloud Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2026-2035: AWS, Google, IBM, and Oracle are Intensifying Competition by Offering a Comprehensive Portfolio of Cloud Solutions

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Cloud Market, Till 2035: Distribution Type of Service Model, Type of Organization, Type of Vertical, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global public cloud market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.567 trillion in the current year to USD 3.36 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Public cloud model offers significant advantages such as cost efficiency due to minimal upfront capital investment, on-demand scalability, and remote accessibility, making it increasingly attractive for businesses seeking flexible and efficient IT solutions.



Driven by these benefits, the global public cloud computing market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This expansion is supported by several factors, including the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning within cloud platforms. Service providers are increasingly integrating AI and machine learning capabilities into their offerings, enabling organizations to deploy advanced models without requiring extensive in-house expertise. As a result, stakeholders are actively investing in the sector to capitalize on its growing potential.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Public Cloud Market



The primary growth driver in the public cloud services market is the rapid adoption of digital technologies across industries. Organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-first strategies to modernize their IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. This shift is largely driven by the ability of cloud computing to enable faster innovation, support the development of agile applications, and enhance organizational responsiveness.



Furthermore, the cost efficiency of public cloud models eliminates the need for substantial capital investment in hardware, data centers, and IT infrastructure, thereby strengthening market demand. In addition, the growing prevalence of remote work and global collaboration has significantly increased the adoption of cloud-based solutions. Coupled with ongoing advancements and innovation in edge computing, these factors are expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



Public Cloud Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry



The competitive landscape of the public cloud market is being shaped by a mix of leading multinational corporations and specialized regional technology providers. Prominent companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Oracle are intensifying market competition by offering a comprehensive portfolio of cloud solutions, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS).

These players are also accelerating innovation through the integration of artificial intelligence into public and hybrid cloud environments, thereby strengthening their competitive positioning. In addition, flexible pricing models offered by these providers enhance accessibility and adoption among diverse customer segments. Furthermore, strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions remain central to their efforts to sustain market leadership and expand their global presence.



The Three Main Cloud Computing Service Models



The three core cloud service models, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), form the foundation of modern cloud computing, each addressing distinct layers of IT service delivery. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) represents a foundational model in which providers deliver on-demand access to essential computing resources, over the public internet or via dedicated connections. This may involve direct utilization of physical hardware, commonly referred to as bare metal, though it more frequently entails access to virtualized infrastructure.



Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), on the other hand, offers a comprehensive development environment that includes the necessary hardware, software, and underlying infrastructure required to build, deploy, and manage applications. In this model, the cloud provider assumes responsibility for managing the platform, allowing developers to focus on application development without concern for lower-level system complexities.



Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provides end users with access to cloud-hosted applications that are delivered via web browsers or APIs, eliminating the need for local installation and maintenance. Beyond these primary models, there are specialized offerings such as Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS), which delivers integrated business processes through a combination of IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, and Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), which enables event-driven execution of application code.



Emerging Trends in Public Cloud Market



Emerging trends in the public cloud market are increasingly shaped by the convergence of advanced technologies, evolving enterprise needs, and regulatory dynamics. One of the most prominent trends is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into cloud platforms, with generative AI driving significant demand for high-performance computing infrastructure and cloud-based analytics capabilities. At the same time, organizations are shifting towards hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to enhance flexibility, mitigate vendor lock-in, and comply with data sovereignty requirements.



Another key trend is the rise of edge computing, which enables data processing closer to the source, thereby reducing latency and supporting real-time applications. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on cloud security, compliance, and sovereign cloud solutions as regulatory frameworks become more complex. Furthermore, innovations such as serverless computing and cloud-native architectures are transforming application development by improving scalability and operational efficiency. Collectively, these trends indicate a shift towards more intelligent, distributed, and secure cloud ecosystems, positioning the public cloud as a critical enabler of digital transformation across industries.



North America Holding the Largest Share in the Public Cloud Market



According to our analysis, in the current year, North America captures the highest share of the global public cloud market. This is driven by its early adoption of advanced technologies and sustained focus on innovation. The region is expected to maintain its leadership position globally, supported by the strong presence of major cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google.

Furthermore, the region benefits from a highly advanced IT ecosystem, characterized by extensive data center networks, high-speed internet, and robust connectivity, which collectively enable low-latency and high-performance cloud services. In addition, a supportive regulatory environment, a well-established venture capital landscape, and significant ongoing investments in cloud infrastructure further accelerate market growth.



Key Challenges in the Public Cloud Market



Despite sustained market growth, concerns related to data security and privacy remain significant barriers to the widespread adoption of public cloud services. Public cloud environments often host highly sensitive information, making them attractive targets for cyber threats such as data breaches, ransomware, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

As a result, ensuring robust protection of data both in transit and at rest continues to be a critical priority for organizations. These persistent security challenges may constrain adoption rates and, consequently, pose a potential limitation to market expansion over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy this Report

Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

In-depth Analysis of Trends: Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. Each report maps ecosystem activity across partnerships, funding, and patent landscapes to reveal growth hotspots and white spaces in the industry.

Opinion of Industry Experts: The report features extensive interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders and industry experts to validate market trends mentioned in the report.

Decision-ready Deliverables: The report offers stakeholders with strategic frameworks (Porter's Five Forces, value chain, SWOT), and complimentary Excel / slide packs with customization support.

Competitive Landscape

Adobe

Alibaba

AWS

Cisco

Dell

Fujitsu

Google

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

NEC

Oracle

OVH

Rackspace

Salesforce

SAP

ServiceNow

Tencent

Version

VMWare

Workday

Public Cloud Market: Key Market Segmentation

By Type of Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

By Type of Organization

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Type of Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

By Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Dynamic Excel Dashboards for Analytical Modules

Exclusive Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team

Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f1t08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.