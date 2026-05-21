Transactions of ISS A/S shares by a related party to a Board member

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 21 May 2026

No. 36/2026

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility service company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Lind Value II ApS, a company closely associated by member of the Board of Directors, Henrik Lind, has sold 4,195,000 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 16,000,479 shares in the company, corresponding to slightly above 10% of the share capital in ISS. Lind Value II ApS is owned by Lind Invest ApS, with the ultimate owner being Henrik Lind.

The details of the described transaction can be found in the attached notification.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

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