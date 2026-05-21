INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Investors of Blue Owl Capital Corp. III (NYSE: OBDE) Who Received Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp. (NYSE: OBDC), and Former Investors of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. II Who Received Shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF), to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and class action firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of:

(1) Former Blue Owl Capital Corp. III (“Blue Owl Capital III”) investors who received shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp. (“Blue Owl Capital”) in connection with Blue Owl Capital’s merger with Blue Owl Capital III on January 13, 2025

(2) Former Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. II (“Blue Owl Technology II”) investors who received shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (“Blue Owl Technology”) in connection with Blue Owl Technology’s merger with Blue Owl Technology II on March 24, 2025.

Blue Owl Capital describes itself as “a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies.” Similarly, Blue Owl Technology describes itself as “a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software.” Both Blue Owl funds are externally managed by affiliates of Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (NYSE: OWL).

Since January 13, 2025, the date on which Blue Owl Capital issued shares to former Blue Owl Capital III stockholders, Blue Owl Capital’s share price has declined by over 21%. And since June 13, 2025, the date on which Blue Owl Technology listed its shares on the NYSE, Blue Owl Technology’s share price has declined by over 30%.

Girard Sharp’s investigation focuses on whether there may have been undisclosed issues with the Blue Owl funds’ investment portfolios.

If you are a former investor of Blue Owl Capital III or Blue Owl Technology II and would like to discuss your claim, please fill out our contact form, email apolk@girardsharp.com or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We serve on the Plaintiffs’ executive committee in the recent spoofing litigation against JPMorgan Chase that settled for $60 million, a favorable resolution that the district court preliminarily approved in December 2021. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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