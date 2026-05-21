Bitget Kicks Off Second Year Supporting UNICEF's Game Changers Coalition, Backing Expansion into Financial Literacy and AI

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced today the start of its second-year partnership in support of the UNICEF Game Changers Coalition (GCC). The coalition, which has reached over 642,000 young people, parents, and teachers across eight countries since launch, is entering a new phase of growth — introducing financial literacy and AI modules into its curriculum, with blockchain content planned for 2026.

GCC is a global initiative led by UNICEF’s Office of Innovation , bringing together public and private sector partners to broaden access to technology education for young people in emerging economies, with a particular focus on girls, who make up 52% of participants to date. Operating across Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, and South Africa, the coalition supports young people to build practical digital skills through an innovative curriculum, community-based learning programmes, and in-person and online game hackathons.

Bitget joined the coalition in June 2025 through its partnership with UNICEF Luxembourg, contributing to the coalition’s broader mission of improving digital literacy and technology access for underserved communities. In its second year, Bitget will contribute to GCC’s curriculum growth and geographic expansion.

In the first year of the partnership, Bitget supported UNICEF through several activations aimed at expanding awareness and participation in technology education. One of the key milestones included a visit to Cambodia , where Bitget CMO, Ignacio Aguirre, met students, educators, and local partners involved in digital skills training programs. The visit highlighted how access to foundational digital education can create new pathways for employment, entrepreneurship, and participation in the digital economy, particularly for young women and students in underserved regions.

The partnership also supported broader youth engagement initiatives through events and interactive learning experiences. In late 2025, Bitget CEO Gracy Chen supported GCC's inaugural global UNICEF Game Jam , a 40-day initiative through which young creators in emerging economies built original video games with mentorship sessions and a self-paced online course.

“Technology is becoming part of everyday life faster than education systems can adapt,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “What stood out during our work with UNICEF this year was how quickly young people engage once they are given access and opportunity. Our eventual goal is not only to introduce blockchain or digital tools, but to help build confidence and long-term digital and financial literacy that can create opportunities far beyond crypto.”

The update comes as demand for digital skills continues to rise globally, particularly in markets where younger populations are increasingly mobile-first but remain underserved by traditional technology education pathways. Bitget has continued to expand its education-focused initiatives alongside institutional and ecosystem growth, positioning digital literacy as a key pillar of long-term industry development.

“Too many young people are still locked out from the skills driving the digital transformation shaping today’s economy,” said Thomas Davin, Global Director at UNICEF Office of Innovation. “GCC is a clear response to this need. The initiative brings industry, governments, and communities together so the next generation has the skills, confidence, and opportunity to lead in a technology-driven economy. Alongside Bitget we expand to reach even more young people with the skills they need.”

In its second year, the partnership will support GCC's expansion into three additional countries and the rollout of new financial literacy and AI modules within the coalition's curriculum. Bitget will continue to engage through field visits, executive participation, and support for coalition-led learning experiences.

About Bitget

Founded in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to crypto, tokenized assets, and AI-powered trading tools across major blockchains. Its ecosystem includes Bitget Wallet, an everyday finance app used by over 80 million people. Bitget advances global crypto adoption through partnerships with LALIGA, MotoGP™, and UNICEF.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to reach the most disadvantaged children and build a better world for every child.

UNICEF Luxembourg supports this global mission by mobilizing private sector partnerships and voluntary contributions. It also advocates nationally to uphold children’s rights—focusing on reducing inequalities, promoting gender equality, tackling child poverty, supporting mental well-being, and improving access to justice for every child.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f1e55c4-fec7-4aa5-84ef-b5fb5a7a4c2c