Chromatography Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035 - Advanced Detection Systems, Artificial Intelligence, and Miniaturized Platforms Propel Growth

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Market (2nd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Product, Instrument, Liquid Chromatography, Chromatography Component, Format of Stationary Phase, End User and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chromatography market is estimated to grow from USD 12.65 billion in the current year to USD 22.35 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Chromatography is extensively utilized across a broad spectrum of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, food, and petrochemicals. Notably, the pharmaceutical sector has witnessed a marked increase in demand for chromatography systems to support both qualitative and quantitative analysis of complex samples. This growth is primarily driven by the expanding application of chromatography in areas such as large-scale translational research, precision oncology, virology, and vaccine development.



Further, chromatography is expected to play an increasingly critical role in emerging domains such as forensic science, clinical diagnostics, and novel drug discovery. Continuous technological advancements are anticipated to further broaden the scope and capabilities of chromatography systems and instruments, thereby fostering innovation and accelerating research and development across multiple industries.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The chromatography market is propelled by ongoing advancements in chromatography technologies such as the integration of advanced detection systems, artificial intelligence, and miniaturized platforms. These technologies have significantly broadened the scope of applications across research and industrial domains within chromatography industry.

The advent of continuous chromatography systems has further enhanced operational efficiency by enabling automated, high-throughput separations, thereby improving process productivity while reducing overall costs. Further, the increasing environmental concerns associated with conventional chromatography practices have accelerated the adoption of sustainable alternatives, including green solvents and supercritical fluids. These innovations are emerging as key growth drivers for the market.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Despite its numerous advantages, chromatography faces notable challenges that may hinder its widespread adoption. A primary concern is the growing competition from alternative separation technologies, including crystallization, high-resolution ultrafiltration, and high-pressure refolding which offer faster processing times and higher throughput capabilities.



Advanced and hyphenated chromatography techniques, including liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), require specialized expertise. These methods also necessitate on-site support for key activities such as method development, sample preparation, and data interpretation. Furthermore, the limited availability of skilled personnel and technical infrastructure for the operation and maintenance of these advanced systems represents a key barrier to broader market penetration.

Chromatography Market: Key Segments

Market Share Analysis by Type of Chromatography Product: Instruments Segment Dominates the Chromatography Market



The global chromatography market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and other products. Currently, the instruments segment accounts for approximately 70% of the total market share, primarily driven by the extensive use of chromatography systems in the separation, purification, and identification of complex mixtures. This dominance is further supported by continuous advancements in analytical research and the growing demand for high-performance instrumentation capable of delivering both qualitative and quantitative insights.



Market Share by Type of Chromatography Instrument: Liquid Chromatography Leads the Market



Liquid chromatography instruments account for over 65% of the total market share. This dominance is driven by their effectiveness in separating complex mixtures, particularly polar and thermolabile compounds that are not easily analyzed using alternative methods such as gas chromatography. Meanwhile, the gas chromatography segment is anticipated to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, driven by its cost-efficiency and ease of operation.



Market Share by Type of Liquid Chromatography: UHPLC to Exhibit Strong Growth



Within the liquid chromatography segment, the market comprises high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), size-exclusion chromatography, flash chromatography, and other techniques. Among these, HPLC holds the largest market share at approximately 66%, largely due to its critical role in pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications where high accuracy and regulatory compliance are essential. However, the UHPLC segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR of 7.3%, supported by its advantages in delivering faster analysis, enhanced resolution, and improved sensitivity compared to conventional chromatography techniques.



Market Share by Chromatography Component: Stationary Phase Segment Leads the Chromatography Market



Based on component type, the chromatography consumables market is categorized into stationary phase and mobile phase. The stationary phase segment currently dominates the market with a share of approximately 60%, owing to its pivotal role in achieving efficient analyte separation and purification. Additional contributing factors include high resolution, selective interactions, and cost-effectiveness. The mobile phase segment, however, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 8.7%, driven by innovations in solvent formulations and increasing integration with advanced hyphenated techniques such as LC-MS and GC-MS.



Market Share by Stationary Phase Format: Prepacked Columns at the Lead the Chromatography Market



Prepacked columns currently account for around 40% of the market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Their adoption is driven by operational efficiency, as they eliminate the need for manual column packing, thereby reducing preparation time and enhancing overall productivity in chromatographic workflows.



Market Share by End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors Lead the Chromatography Market



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries dominate the end-user segment, contributing approximately 75% of the overall market share. This is primarily due to the critical role of chromatography in the separation, identification, and purification of biomolecules and chemical entities within these sectors.



Market Share by Geography: Asia-Pacific to Grow at a higher CAGR



North America is projected to maintain its leading position in the chromatography market, accounting for approximately 40% of the total share in the current year, with sustained dominance anticipated in the foreseeable future. This leadership is driven by the strong presence of key industry players in the United States, along with rapid adoption of advanced technologies, including AI-enabled and miniaturized chromatography systems.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the availability of cost-effective chromatography solutions and favorable government initiatives aimed at promoting innovation in analytical technologies within the life sciences sector.



Chromatography Market: Key Insights

Presently, close to 90 companies claim to offer chromatography instruments for the purpose of detection, separation and purification of different types of analytes across various application areas.

70% of the companies provide liquid chromatography instruments for the separation of a diverse range of compounds from small organic compounds to large biomacromolecules.

Currently, around 95 companies offer different types of chromatography consumables, including chromatography resins, columns, media and membranes for a wide range of industries.

Stakeholders engaged in the chromatography domain offer different types of consumables for qualitative and quantitative analysis of complex entities; more than 75% of the companies provide membranes as solid phases.

Around 60% of the patents published in the chromatography domain are patent applications; notably, majority (33%) of the patents were published in the last year.

To keep pace with the growing demand, chromatography consumables and instruments providers are actively expanding their product portfolio; notably the domain has witnessed notable mergers / acquisitions, since 2020.

Ongoing advancements in chromatography techniques have proven useful in meeting the analytical demands across several industries; these are anticipated to drive the chromatography market at a steady pace in future.

With growing demand for efficient detection, separation and purification of complex molecules, the market for chromatography instruments and consumables is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% over the next decade.

The projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across different segments; prepacked columns segment is likely to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

Driven by the rapid technological advancements within chromatography instruments and consumables by prominent players in the US, the chromatography market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.70%.

Example Players in Chromatography Market

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Gilson

JASCO

MilliporeSigma

Revvity (Previously known as PerkinElmer)

Sartorius

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chromatography Market



By Type of Chromatography Product

Instruments

Consumables

Other Products

By Type of Chromatography Instrument

Liquid Chromatography Instruments

Gas Chromatography Instruments

Other Chromatography Instruments

By Type of Liquid Chromatography

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra-high Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

Size-Exclusion Chromatography

Flash Chromatography

Other Techniques

By Type of Chromatography Component

Stationary Phase

Mobile Phase

By Format of Stationary Phase

Prepacked Columns

Bottles / Bulk Resins

Other Formats

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Additional Benefits

Complementary PPT Insights Pack

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz00g3

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