Implementing International Data Transfers Training Course: Adequacy, Safeguards (BCRs, IDTA, SCCs) and Derogations - Updated for DUAA 2025 (ONLINE: June 2, 2026)

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implementing International Data Transfers: Adequacy, Safeguards (BCRs, IDTA, SCCs) and Derogations - Updated for DUAA 2025 (June 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Are you fully up to speed with the latest SCCs International Data Transfer Agreement, ICO Addendum and how BCRs work?

Are you conversant with the differences between the EU Transfer Impact Assessment and the UK Data Protection Test, as now codified by DUAA 2025?One wrong move in international data transfers can trigger regulatory investigations, hefty fines and operational chaos. Are you confident your business is protected?

The post-Brexit data transfer landscape has fundamentally shifted, creating a complex web of compliance obligations that catch even experienced professionals off guard due to the ongoing divergence between the EU GDPR and the UK GDPR. With the UK's International Data Transfer Agreement and new Data Protection Test (DPT), businesses face challenges navigating between UK requirements and EU requirements, whether in terms of different adequacy decisions, EU Schrems II tests and the UK requirements recently codified in DUAA 2025 which makes so many changes to the UK GDPR.

This isn't just about paperwork - it's about business survival in a globally connected economy. Every email to an overseas colleague, every cloud storage solution, every international customer interaction potentially triggers transfer obligations. The UK has now firmly established its own mechanisms separate from the EU's approach in a variety of areas, creating a constantly evolving compliance landscape where yesterday's solutions may be tomorrow's violations.

This trainingcourse will enable you to master the critical frameworks that determine your compliance destiny. You'll gain a comprehensive understanding of territoriality and extra-territoriality principles, navigate the differences between the UK and EU GDPR, be updated on DUAA requirements and ICO guidance as they relate to international data transfers (including adequacy decisions, BCRs, SCCs, the IDTA and the ICO Addendum, EU TIAs and the UK DPT) - all of which can make or break your international operations. Above all, you will understand permitted transfer methods including the intricate requirements of the latest EU Standard Contractual Clauses and UK IDTA (and the ICO Addendum).

This training course delivers practical, immediately actionable guidance on how the EU SCCs and the UK ICO's International Data Transfer Agreement work in practice, when the EU addendum applies, and how to structure your data flows to minimise risk while maintaining operational efficiency.

The organisations that master these frameworks now will have significant competitive advantages as global data flows become increasingly regulated. Those that don't, risk finding themselves unable to operate effectively in our interconnected world.

Presenters firm

Weston Legal is a leading specialist boutique firm specialising in Commercial law, Technology law, Media law, Intellectual Property law, Data law and Regulatory law and practice. From its founding, the firm has always committed to provide a fast and efficient service wherever its clients operate. As its business has grown and diversified, it has recognised the strength and importance of the principles held by its people; putting clients first and operating as one team to realise its goals and share its success. These principles have formed the foundation of its culture and the way its lawyers interact with one another and the firm's clients. They are what distinguish it and are vital to its future.

Mark also operates as a leading consultant to Hill Dickinson LLP, a leading and award-winning international law firm with offices in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Piraeus, Singapore, Monaco and Hong Kong. As a full service law firm, it delivers advice and strategic guidance spanning the full legal spectrum from non-contentious advisory and transactional work, to all forms of dispute resolution. The firm is on the panel of a number of national and international organisations and regularly competes against many of the City firms. In recent months, they have been able to win a number of panel reviews against City firms.

Who Should Attend?

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Board members

HR professionals

Marketing professionals

Anyone who uses or possesses personal data

Key Topics Covered:

Territoriality and extra-territoriality

EU and UK approaches

Adequacy

Derogations

Other permitted methods

Schrems II and consequential issues (TIAs and TRAs)

Binding Corporate Rules

The (latest) EU SCCs

The ICO International Data Transfer Agreement (and EU addendum)

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcdk0v

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