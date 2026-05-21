Contract Drafting Training Course: Commercial Contract Case Law Update - Key Decisions and Practical Impact (July 7, 2026)

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Drafting: Commercial Contract Case Law Update - Key Decisions and Practical Impact (July 7, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial contract law continues to evolve rapidly, particularly in response to modern business practices, digital communications, and increasingly complex contractual structures.

Staying up to date with how the courts interpret and apply (and sometimes invent!) contractual principles is essential for anyone drafting, reviewing, or negotiating contracts governed by English law.

This practical update session reviews the most significant commercial contract cases from 2025 and examines what they mean in practice. Using recent judicial decisions, the training course goes through updates as to how contracts are formed through informal communications such as emails, messaging platforms, and even emojis; how courts approach agreements to agree, reasonable endeavours and conditions precedent to payment; and how risk is allocated through exclusion, limitation and indemnity clauses.

The session also considers key developments in good faith obligations, incorporation of onerous terms, interest and payment remedies, termination rights, affirmation and entire agreement clauses. Throughout the training course, the focus is on extracting clear, actionable lessons from the case law, helping delegates to identify risk, avoid common drafting pitfalls, and strengthen their contractual positions.

Designed as a practical and accessible update, this training course equips delegates with a clear understanding of how recent cases may affect their contracts and commercial decision-making, and how to apply those insights immediately in practice.

Who Should Attend?

This training course has been designed for professionals involved in drafting, negotiating, managing, or advising on commercial contracts, including:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Heads of legal and General Counsel

Legal and professional advisers

Commercial directors and managers

Contract directors and managers

Project and procurement managers

Senior business development managers

Professional services firms advising on commercial arrangements

The content is suitable for anyone working with or contracting under English law who requires a practical legal update.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Commercial Contract Case Law Update - 2025

Contract Formation in Modern Communications

Payment and Conditions Precedent

Exclusion and Limitation of Liability

Incorporation of Onerous or Unusual Terms

Interest and Remedies

Courts Supplying Missing Contract Terms

Claims for the Contract Price

Liquidated Damages and Enhanced Interest

Termination, Affirmation and Breach

Entire Agreement Clauses

CPD Hours: 2



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adrqh7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.