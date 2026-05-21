Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Eliminates $6 Million in Outstanding Convertible Loan Notes

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) (“The Company” or “Premier”) filed a Supplementary Filing on OTCIQ on May 20, 2026 detailing the elimination of some $6 million of unsecured and outstanding interest free aged Convertible Loan Notes.

A Link to this Filing: www.otcmarkets.com/file/company/financial-report/565051/content

To view all of Premier’s Regulatory Filings: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PDIV/disclosure

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through “Silverpeak”, “Stonewall Flat” and “Hombre” encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through “Gallinas Mountains”. In addition, we hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We now hold 49.99% the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in the ownership of Gold and Silver Exploration Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Telephone: (702) 992- 0494

E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us

Temporary Investor Relations Contact (Being replaced by an Investor Relations Firm):

E Mail: ir@premiergroupinc.us

Website: www.premiergroupinc.us (Final construction underway)

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/PremierGroupInc

https://x.com/PdivPremier

https://www.instagram.com/premier_investment_pdiv/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/premier-development-investment-inc