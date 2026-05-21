Navigating Commercial Contracts Terms and Termination Clauses Training Course (Online: June 2, 2026)

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Term and Termination Clauses in Commercial Contracts (June 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training course provides you with the tools to manage contract lifecycles and handle terminations smoothly and legally.

Understanding the intricacies of term and termination clauses is crucial for ensuring the longevity and stability of business and commercial agreements. This information packed training session will give you an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues affecting your business and gain tips and insights from his vast experience.

Presenters firm

Weston Legal is a leading specialist boutique firm specialising in Commercial law, Technology law, Media law, Intellectual Property law, Data law and Regulatory law and practice. From its founding, the firm has always committed to provide a fast and efficient service wherever its clients operate. As its business has grown and diversified, it has recognised the strength and importance of the principles held by its people; putting clients first and operating as one team to realise its goals and share its success. These principles have formed the foundation of its culture and the way its lawyers interact with one another and the firm's clients. They are what distinguish it and are vital to its future.

Mark also operates as a leading consultant to Hill Dickinson LLP, a leading and award-winning international law firm with offices in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Piraeus, Singapore, Monaco and Hong Kong. As a full service law firm, it delivers advice and strategic guidance spanning the full legal spectrum from non-contentious advisory and transactional work, to all forms of dispute resolution. The firm is on the panel of a number of national and international organisations and regularly competes against many of the City firms. In recent months, they have been able to win a number of panel reviews against City firms.

Who Should Attend:

In-house counsel

Private practice lawyers

Contract managers

Business executives

Contract administrators

Procurement professionals

Project managers

Legal professionals and advisors

CPD Hours: 1

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz44de

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