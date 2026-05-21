Arbovirus Testing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2035; Surging Incidence of Arthropod-borne Viruses Boost Growth Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Arbovirus Testing Market was valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2026–2035.

There is a structural growth in the market for arbovirus test kits owing to rising cases of infection caused by arboviruses like dengue, Zika, chikungunya, West Nile virus, and yellow fever. The said viruses infect hundreds of millions of individuals each year across tropical, sub-tropical, and even temperate climates because of global warming, leading to an expansion in mosquito breeding zones.





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The U.S. Arbovirus Testing Market was valued at approximately USD 0.52 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.14%.

This growth will be due to CDC requirements for arbovirus surveillance, endemic presence of West Nile virus, testing needs for returning travelers from foreign nations, and the investment made into multiplexing diagnostic systems.

The Europe Arbovirus Testing Market is estimated to be USD 0.38 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% during 2026–2035.

Europe provides an emerging market for the testing of arboviruses wherein the spread of Aedes albopictus due to climate change is becoming more common in the Southern and Central parts of Europe, thereby presenting a challenge of native transmission of dengue and chikungunya viruses in France, Italy, Spain, and the Balkans.

Increasing Climate Change and Urbanization to Boost Market Growth Globally

The primary structural force impacting the development of the Arbovirus Testing Market is the positive epidemiological force of an increase in the incidence rates of arboviral diseases across the globe, evidenced by the WHO's documentation of 6.8 million cases of dengue fever infections at the start of 2025, which represents a 24% YoY increase in infections, thereby signifying that the trio of climate change causing increased habitats of mosquito vectors, rapid urbanization, and travel, resulting in the spread of arboviral diseases into new locations, poses a threat to the world population.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Test Type

ELISA-Based Tests dominated with approximately 49% revenue share in 2025 due to established clinical reliability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for large-scale seroprevalence surveys globally. RT-PCR-Based Tests are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2026 to 2035, driven by their superior sensitivity, specificity, and early-infection detection capability.

By Pathogen

Dengue dominated with the highest revenue share in 2025 due to its status as the world's most prevalent arboviral disease affecting over 400 million people annually.

By End Use

Diagnostic Laboratories held the highest revenue share in 2025 due to high test volumes and advanced molecular platform deployment. Hospitals are expected to grow at a competitive CAGR driven by in-house rapid testing adoption for acute febrile illness management globally.

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Regional Insights:

The market for Arbovirus Testing in North America captured a share of around 42% of the revenue generated globally by the year 2025 owing to the surveillance system established by CDC in the United States, presence of endemic West Nile virus cases, high number of travelers getting tested for various diseases, and presence of some of the top molecular diagnostic companies, such as Roche, Abbott, bioMerieux, and Hologic in the region.

The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing regional market for arbovirus tests, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, due to the fact that the endemic arboviral disease burden in the region is remarkable as the diseases like dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis, and chikungunya coexist in the region, thereby contributing to the maximum number of tests.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Arbovirus Testing Market Report:

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux S.A.

Hologic Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

SD Biosensor Inc.

InBios International Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

RealStar (altona)

Biopanda Reagents

CTK Biotech Inc.

OraSure Technologies

Vela Diagnostics

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)

Siemens Healthineers

Novabay Pharmaceuticals

Chembio Diagnostics

Recent Developments:

September 2025 : Roche announced the launch of a next-generation multiplex PCR kit designed for simultaneous detection of multiple arboviruses including dengue, Zika, and chikungunya in a single clinical sample, enhancing outbreak preparedness and maternal health screening capabilities at hospital and reference laboratory settings across endemic and non-endemic regions globally.

: Roche announced the launch of a next-generation multiplex PCR kit designed for simultaneous detection of multiple arboviruses including dengue, Zika, and chikungunya in a single clinical sample, enhancing outbreak preparedness and maternal health screening capabilities at hospital and reference laboratory settings across endemic and non-endemic regions globally. July 2025: Abbott introduced a portable Zika rapid test kit with enhanced reagent stability specifically engineered for tropical climate deployment conditions, aimed at expanding diagnostic access for Zika virus detection in resource-limited healthcare settings across Latin America and Asia Pacific where standard laboratory refrigeration infrastructure is unreliable.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INFECTIOUS DISEASE SURVEILLANCE & TESTING METRICS – helps you understand the share of vector-borne disease diagnostics attributed to arbovirus testing, outbreak-driven testing volume growth, and expansion of public health surveillance programs globally.

– helps you understand the share of vector-borne disease diagnostics attributed to arbovirus testing, outbreak-driven testing volume growth, and expansion of public health surveillance programs globally. DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY & MOLECULAR TESTING METRICS – helps you evaluate demand trends across PCR, ELISA, rapid diagnostic tests, multiplex molecular assays, and adoption of point-of-care infectious disease testing systems.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across PCR, ELISA, rapid diagnostic tests, multiplex molecular assays, and adoption of point-of-care infectious disease testing systems. AI-ENABLED DIAGNOSTICS & GENOMIC ANALYSIS METRICS – helps you analyze utilization of AI-driven diagnostics, genomic sequencing technologies, digital epidemiology systems, and outbreak prediction platforms for epidemiological monitoring.

– helps you analyze utilization of AI-driven diagnostics, genomic sequencing technologies, digital epidemiology systems, and outbreak prediction platforms for epidemiological monitoring. HEALTHCARE & PUBLIC HEALTH APPLICATION METRICS – helps you assess arbovirus testing demand across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and public health agencies along with growth in blood safety and infectious disease screening programs.

– helps you assess arbovirus testing demand across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and public health agencies along with growth in blood safety and infectious disease screening programs. DIAGNOSTIC MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you identify manufacturing concentration trends, production capacity expansion for diagnostic reagents, and rising demand for cold-chain logistics and laboratory automation technologies.

– helps you identify manufacturing concentration trends, production capacity expansion for diagnostic reagents, and rising demand for cold-chain logistics and laboratory automation technologies. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in multiplex assays, next-generation sequencing technologies, emergency diagnostic authorizations, and regulatory approvals supporting advanced arbovirus testing solutions globally.

Arbovirus Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.36% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Test Type (ELISA-Based Tests, RT-PCR-Based Tests, Rapid Antigen/Antibody Tests, Others)

• By Pathogen (Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, Yellow Fever, Others)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Other Trending Related Report:

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size is estimated at USD 28.42 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 63.26 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 8.35% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The Virology Testing Market size is valued at USD 7.05 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.20 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market size is valued at USD 32.88 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 54.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 114.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2026–2035.

The Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 4.86 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.05 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR 10.39% of from 2026-2035.

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