A Practical Look at Music Licensing in Business Premises: Explore How Copyright Law, Collecting Societies, and Contractual Terms Function in Practice (Online Event: June 2, 2026)

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Licensing in Business Premises: A Practical Look (June 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this 90-minute session, participants will be shown how to apply the key concepts from the the sessions on copyright and collecting societies to music licensing in business premises.

By analysing example industry documents, participants will explore how copyright law, collecting societies, and contractual terms function in practice.

Who Should Attend?

Lawyers, legal professionals and rights management experts specialising in intellectual property, but looking to work more specifically in the media area

Business owners / managers who value the arts and want to support musicians whilst operating ethically and legally

Publishers, broadcasters and distributors needing an overview or refresher

Musicians (performers, producers and songwriters), filmmakers and TV producers wanting a clearer understanding of the legal side of the media and entertainment industries

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4eppg

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