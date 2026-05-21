Biopharmaceutical Upstream and Downstream Manufacturing Industry Training (ONLINE EVENT: June 11, 2026)

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream and Downstream Manufacturing in the Biopharmaceutical Industry (June 11, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bioprocessing is the use of biological systems (such as cells, enzymes, or microorganisms) to produce valuable products, like pharmaceuticals, biofuels, or specialty chemicals.

This process is typically broken down into two main stages: upstream processing and downstream processing. Both play vital roles in ensuring the efficient production, purification, and quality control of the final product.

Upstream processing encompasses everything that occurs before the actual production of the product, and it's primarily concerned with creating an optimal environment for microorganisms or cell cultures to grow and produce the target product.

Once the biological system has generated the product in upstream processing, the focus shifts to downstream processing, which involves purification and formulation to ensure the product is safe, pure, and suitable for commercial use.

Upstream and downstream processes are interconnected. The choice of cell culture methods, fermentation conditions, and media formulation can significantly affect the yield and purity of the product, which in turn impacts the complexity and cost of downstream processing.

Who Should Attend:

Bioprocess engineers

Process development scientists

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) professionals

Manufacturing supervisors and operators

Regulatory affairs managers

R&D (Research and Development) team members

Project managers in biotechnology/pharmaceuticals

Supply chain and logistics teams

Senior leadership (e.g., CTOs, VPs of Operations)

External consultants and contractors

Finance and costing analysts

Students and trainees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences

Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) personnel

Automation and IT specialists

CPD Hours: 1

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5sw5s

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