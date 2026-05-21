Zen Leaf Dispensaries Mark 10-Year Las Vegas Anniversary with “All-in-at-10” Community-Focused Celebrations May 21st-May 30th

Zen Leaf will Honor and Thank the Las Vegas Community with 10 Days of Special Deals for Local Residents, Small Business Support and Special Charity Partnerships, Elvis Lookalike Contests, Giveaways and more

From May 21 st -May 30 th , the “All-in-at-10” community celebrations will take place at three Las Vegas area Zen Leaf dispensaries: Zen Leaf Flamingo, Zen Leaf Fort Apache, and Zen Leaf North Las Vegas

-May 30 , the “All-in-at-10” community celebrations will take place at three Las Vegas area Zen Leaf dispensaries: Zen Leaf Flamingo, Zen Leaf Fort Apache, and Zen Leaf North Las Vegas Zen Leaf will donate a portion of daily proceeds to 10 Las Vegas non-profit organizations to support their advocacy for a variety of local community causes

Daily promotions include special discounts for Las Vegas hospitality and gaming industry professionals, deals for customers who shop at local businesses, and an Elvis lookalike contest with a grand prize of 1 year of flower for one penny

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 162 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the kickoff of “All-in-at-10” celebrations across the Company’s three Las Vegas Zen Leaf dispensaries from May 21st-May 30th. “All-in-at-10” coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Zen Leaf in Las Vegas, and aims to thank and support local residents and community organizations with a variety of daily promotions, charitable partnerships and special discounts over the course of 10 days.

The Zen Leaf Las Vegas “All-in-at-10” Community Celebrations Include:

“All-in-at-10” Playbook: a limited-edition booklet allowing Zen Leaf guests to collect stamps through purchases and activations, unlocking additional discounts and perks with each stamp collected over the course of the 10-day celebration, including the opportunity to win free cannabis for a year, and an invitation to an exclusive event in June.

Daily Discounts and Local Charity Partners: To support the local Las Vegas non-profit community, Zen Leaf will donate a portion of daily proceeds to a different non-profit organization each day, with customers having the option to extend their impact by rounding-up at checkout:

Elvis Lookalike Contest: Zen Leaf guests are invited to shop dressed as their best version of The King of Rock and Roll; all costumed participants will have their pictures taken for the Elvis photo wall, and the winner will receive a grand prize of one year’s supply of flower for one penny.

Hospitality & Gaming Industry Professionals Special Discount: Zen Leaf will raise its standard Las Vegas hospitality and gaming industry professionals discount from 10% to 20%.

Local Small Business Support Days: Between May 22nd -24th and May 29th-30th, Zen Leaf customers who show a same day receipt from a local small business will receive a pre-roll for one penny with their purchase.

Zen Leaf Las Vegas locations include Flamingo, Fort Apache and North Las Vegas; the Company also operates a Las Vegas cultivation and processing facility, and additional Nevada Zen Leaf dispensaries in Carson City and Reno.

For additional convenience and accessibility, customers can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup.

Zen Leaf Nevada photos are available for download here, and B-Roll footage and additional images can be accessed via Verano’s Media Kit on the Company’s Investor website (credit “courtesy of Verano”). Promotions and giveaways are subject to terms and conditions.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Savvy™, (the) Essence™, Swift Lifts™, HYPHEN™, Encore™, BITS™, Avexia™, MÜV™, CTPharma™, and Verano™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Verano

Kendra Conroy

Coordinator, Communications

K endra.Conroy@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

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