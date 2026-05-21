A randomized controlled trial published in Obesity Science & Practice found that clients on the OPTA VIA Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® who worked with a coach lost significantly more weight and fat than those who attempted the program without coaching support (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

VIA Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® who worked with a coach lost significantly more weight and fat than those who attempted the program without coaching support (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019) Higher retention in a weight management program is directly correlated with more significant weight loss outcomes, per a 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis

OPTA VIA coaches complete a program-specific education curriculum and must pass a certification exam before supporting participants

VIA coaches complete a program-specific education curriculum and must pass a certification exam before supporting participants Independent research commissioned by OPTAVIA found that 96% of Americans recognize lifestyle changes are essential for weight loss and management, yet only 17% feel confident they can manage it alone

BALTIMORE, MD, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTAVIA, a science-backed, coach-guided comprehensive metabolic health system, is built around a core principle: that structured human support changes outcomes. The OPTAVIA coaching model is designed specifically around program guidance, accountability, and real-time emotional support, and its impact is documented in published, peer-reviewed research. High dropout remains one of the most consistent challenges in weight management. A 2024 systematic review published in Frontiers in Nutrition analyzed 37 studies of adults in weight loss treatment and found overall dropout rates ranging from 5% to 62%. A separate 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Preventing Chronic Disease found that higher retention was directly correlated with more significant weight loss outcomes, underscoring that the ability to keep people engaged is as consequential as the program design itself.

"The certification standard and registered dietitian-developed education exist because the coaching relationship should be clinically meaningful. An app can send a notification, but it can't ask how your week went or adjust to what you're actually going through," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at OPTAVIA.

KEY FACTS

A 16-week randomized controlled trial found coach-supported clients on the OPTA VIA Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® program lose up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat compared to the self-directed control group (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

VIA Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® program lose up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat compared to the self-directed control group (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019) There was an average weight loss of 12 pounds on the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® over an average of 12 weeks, according to the same study (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

What OPTAVIA Coaches Do

OPTAVIA coaches are accountability partners, real people who guide participants through the program with emotional support and personalized encouragement via texting and phone calls. They are not healthcare professionals and do not provide healthcare advice or clinical guidance. They provide a coaching relationship: helping participants stay on track, work through setbacks, and build the consistency that the program is designed to support.

OPTAVIA coaches complete a program-specific education curriculum developed internally by a team of registered dietitian nutritionists and behavior change experts, focused on how to guide participants through the OPTAVIA program. Coaches must then pass a program certification exam before supporting participants. This internal framework is designed to ensure coaches are prepared for the accountability and support role they play. This approach provides a human layer that research shows makes a meaningful difference in program outcomes.

Coaching Produces Measurable Outcomes

Clinical research has isolated the contribution of human coaching as a quantifiable driver of weight management outcomes. Independent IPSOS research commissioned by OPTAVIA in June 2023 found that 96% of Americans recognize lifestyle changes are essential for weight loss and management, yet only 17% feel confident they can manage it on their own.* The coaching relationship is designed to fill the space between knowing what needs to happen and sustaining the behavior to make it happen.

Clients on the OPTAVIA Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® who work with a coach lose up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those who attempt the program without coaching support, according to a randomized controlled trial published in Obesity Science & Practice (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). Those outcomes reflect the cumulative effect of personalized guidance, real-time accountability, and structured behavior change support in weight management programs.

"Behavior change happens in the moments when motivation drops or routines break down," Jonnalagadda said. "A coach who knows your program and your progress can provide the kind of real-time, personalized support that a static program isn't designed to offer."

As weight loss medications, programs, and other solutions continue to expand across the industry, coaching becomes a valuable currency in navigating a saturated market. A coaching relationship that influences adherence patterns, accountability, and support that contributes to long-term metabolic health outcomes is as reliable as the accountability structure behind it. OPTAVIA’s model provides consumers with structure and a human support layer to guide participants through the program.

* Independent IPSOS research commissioned by OPTAVIA, June 2023.

FAQ

Q: What do OPTAVIA coaches do?

A: OPTAVIA coaches are accountability partners who guide participants through the OPTAVIA program, providing encouragement, real-time support, and personalized guidance via texting and phone calls. They are not healthcare professionals and do not provide medical or clinical advice.

Q: What education do OPTAVIA coaches complete?

A: OPTAVIA coaches complete a program-specific education curriculum developed internally by a team of registered dietitians, nutritionists and behavior change experts, focused on how to support participants through the OPTAVIA program. Coaches must pass a program certification exam before supporting participants.

Q: Why does social support matter in a weight management program?

A: Sustained behavior change is difficult without accountability. Social support can help participants maintain nutrition adherence, navigate setbacks, and build the consistent habits that weight management programs are designed to support.

Q: Do coached weight loss programs produce stronger results than self-directed ones?

A: Research on the OPTAVIA program found that clients who work with a coach lose significantly more weight and fat than those who attempt the program without coaching support (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). That difference reflects what personalized guidance, real-time accountability, and consistent encouragement add to an otherwise identical structured program.

Q: What should consumers look for when evaluating a weight loss program's clinical credibility?

A: Published randomized controlled trial data in peer-reviewed journals is a reliable indicator. Look for body composition outcomes reported alongside total weight lost, findings presented at independent scientific conferences, and a Scientific Advisory Board composed of externally credentialed researchers. The presence or absence of that research trail signals meaningful differences in program rigor.

* OPTAVIA recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey. Average weight loss on the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® is 12 pounds. Clients are in weight loss, on average, for 12 weeks.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/osp4.312. In a clinical study, individuals on the OPTAVIA® 5 & 1 Plan® experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks. Those on the Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan® with support of an OPTAVIA® Coach successfully lost 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own.

About Medifast

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates personalized plans, scientifically developed products and a framework for sustainable habit creation — all supported by a dedicated network of independent coaches.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that reverses metabolic dysfunction through targeted metabolic reset. Research demonstrates that the company's comprehensive system activates strong and targeted fat burning to enhance metabolic health and body composition by reducing visceral fat, preserving lean mass and protecting muscle integrity.

Backed by more than 40 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of Lifelong Transformation, Making a Healthy Lifestyle Second Nature®. For more information, visit medifastinc.com.