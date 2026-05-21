Aeluma CEO Jonathan Klamkin to Receive Prestigious Indium Phosphide and Related Materials Award

GOLETA, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today that President and CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. will receive the prestigious Indium Phosphide and Related Materials (IPRM) Award for pioneering contributions to InP and GaAs photonic and electronic materials and devices, and their heterogenous integration on mismatched substrates.

The IPRM Award, administered by the Compound Semiconductor Week (CSW) Award Committee, recognizes individuals who have made “outstanding contributions to the InP community.”

“I am truly honored to receive the IPRM award,” said Dr. Klamkin. “Receiving the news of this recognition was a proud moment. The award reflects the wonderful mentors, colleagues, researchers, and engineers I’ve worked with throughout my career.”

Aeluma has pioneered the heterogeneous integration of compound semiconductors on mismatched substrates. This technology provides a viable path to manufacturing high-performance electronics and photonics with large-volume microelectronics manufacturing. Aeluma’s technology has the potential to overcome supply chain constraints and enable scaling and broad market adoption across AI infrastructure, consumer sensing, defense and aerospace, and quantum.

Dr. Klamkin will be honored at an award ceremony at the CSW Conference on May 25, 2026, in Kumamoto, Japan.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

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Aeluma, Inc.

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