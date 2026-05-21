MTY Food Group Inc. Announces Results from 2026 Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTY Food Group Inc. (“MTY” or the “Company”) (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants, is pleased to report the results from the votes from its shareholders for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday May 20, 2026 (the ‘’Meeting’’).
12,897,476 shares were voted representing 56.47% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Here are the results of the votes on the matters set out in the management information circular dated April 7, 2026:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominees listed in the Information Circular was elected as a Director of the Corporation, Individual results are set out below:
|Nominee
|# Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|# Votes
Against
|% Votes
Against
|Murat Armutlu
|12,514,281
|97.60
|%
|307,788
|2.40
|%
|Eric Lefebvre
|12,635,352
|98.54
|%
|186,719
|1.46
|%
|Stanley Ma
|12,629,813
|98.50
|%
|192,257
|1.50
|%
|Victor Mandel
|12,170,288
|94.92
|%
|651,783
|5.08
|%
|Dickie Orr
|12,622,822
|98.45
|%
|199,249
|1.55
|%
|Claude St-Pierre
|12,632,682
|98.52
|%
|189,389
|1.48
|%
|Suzan Zalter
|12,621,120
|98.43
|%
|200,950
|1.57
|%
2. Appointment of Auditor
Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP., was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results are set below:
|# Votes For
|% Votes
For
|# Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|12,841,690
|99.59%
|52,686
|0.41%
3. Advisory vote on executive compensation
The shareholders have approved the following resolution: That, on an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibilities of the Directors, the shareholders accept the Board’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular. Results are set below:
|# Votes For
|% Votes
For
|# Votes
Against
|% Votes
against
|12,550,837
|97.88%
|271,234
|2.12%
Each of the matters voted at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 7, 2026. These can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company’s profile for public filings. Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company’s profile for public filings.
Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
MTY Food Group Inc.
Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer
For more information please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at ir@mtygroup.com, or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR+’s website at www.sedarplus.com under the Company’s name.