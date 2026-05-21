MTY Food Group Inc. Announces Results from 2026 Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTY Food Group Inc. (“MTY” or the “Company”) (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants, is pleased to report the results from the votes from its shareholders for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday May 20, 2026 (the ‘’Meeting’’).

12,897,476 shares were voted representing 56.47% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Here are the results of the votes on the matters set out in the management information circular dated April 7, 2026:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees listed in the Information Circular was elected as a Director of the Corporation, Individual results are set out below:

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Murat Armutlu 12,514,281 97.60 % 307,788 2.40 % Eric Lefebvre 12,635,352 98.54 % 186,719 1.46 % Stanley Ma 12,629,813 98.50 % 192,257 1.50 % Victor Mandel 12,170,288 94.92 % 651,783 5.08 % Dickie Orr 12,622,822 98.45 % 199,249 1.55 % Claude St-Pierre 12,632,682 98.52 % 189,389 1.48 % Suzan Zalter 12,621,120 98.43 % 200,950 1.57 %





2. Appointment of Auditor

Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP., was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results are set below:

# Votes For % Votes

For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld 12,841,690 99.59% 52,686 0.41%





3. Advisory vote on executive compensation

The shareholders have approved the following resolution: That, on an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibilities of the Directors, the shareholders accept the Board’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular. Results are set below:

# Votes For % Votes

For # Votes

Against

% Votes

against 12,550,837 97.88% 271,234 2.12%



Each of the matters voted at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 7, 2026. These can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company’s profile for public filings. Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company’s profile for public filings.

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

MTY Food Group Inc.

Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer