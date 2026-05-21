Belo Sun Provides Update on Ongoing Proceedings Before TRF-1

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX: BSX, OTCQX: BSXGF) is pleased to provide an update regarding hearings held yesterday before the 6th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (“TRF-1”) in relation to three judicial proceedings involving the Volta Grande Gold Project (the “Project”), located in Pará State, Brazil.
DPU Appeal Dismissed
One of the matters heard concerned the appeal filed by the Federal Public Defender’s Office (“DPU”) and an indigenous association against a lower court decision that had dismissed for procedural reasons a civil public action related to the alleged need for supplementation of the Indigenous Component Study (“ECI”) and the performance of additional public consultation procedures. The appeal was denied by the Court, which upheld the dismissal of the civil public action.
FUNAI Motion for Clarification – Judgment Postponed
Also scheduled for consideration was the continuation of the analysis of the motion for clarification filed by FUNAI concerning FUNAI’s subsequent change of position regarding the sufficiency of the ECI, in the context of a civil public action filed by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (“MPF”). The judgment of the motion was postponed and is expected to continue in the Court’s next session.
MPF Motion for Clarification Regarding Licensing Authority Removed from Docket
In another separate proceeding, the Court was scheduled to analyze the motion for clarification filed by MPF against a prior ruling that confirmed the authority of the Pará State Environmental Agency (“SEMAS”), rather than the federal authority (IBAMA), to conduct the environmental licensing process for the Project. The matter was removed from the docket for consideration of recent petitions filed in the case. A new hearing date for the continuation of the judgment will be scheduled in due course.
About the Company
Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun’s primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF.” For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.
For inquiries, please contact Belo Sun Mining Corp, + 1 888-516-4171 or info@belosun.com.
Caution regarding forward-looking information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and outcome of future hearings before TRF-1; the continuation of judicial proceedings involving the Project; and the advancement of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks related to the outcome of ongoing and future judicial proceedings before TRF-1, including the possibility of adverse rulings; risks related to further legal challenges or regulatory proceedings; risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.