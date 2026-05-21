Belo Sun Provides Update on Ongoing Proceedings Before TRF-1

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX: BSX, OTCQX: BSXGF) is pleased to provide an update regarding hearings held yesterday before the 6th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (“TRF-1”) in relation to three judicial proceedings involving the Volta Grande Gold Project (the “Project”), located in Pará State, Brazil.

DPU Appeal Dismissed

One of the matters heard concerned the appeal filed by the Federal Public Defender’s Office (“DPU”) and an indigenous association against a lower court decision that had dismissed for procedural reasons a civil public action related to the alleged need for supplementation of the Indigenous Component Study (“ECI”) and the performance of additional public consultation procedures. The appeal was denied by the Court, which upheld the dismissal of the civil public action.

FUNAI Motion for Clarification – Judgment Postponed

Also scheduled for consideration was the continuation of the analysis of the motion for clarification filed by FUNAI concerning FUNAI’s subsequent change of position regarding the sufficiency of the ECI, in the context of a civil public action filed by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (“MPF”). The judgment of the motion was postponed and is expected to continue in the Court’s next session.

MPF Motion for Clarification Regarding Licensing Authority Removed from Docket

In another separate proceeding, the Court was scheduled to analyze the motion for clarification filed by MPF against a prior ruling that confirmed the authority of the Pará State Environmental Agency (“SEMAS”), rather than the federal authority (IBAMA), to conduct the environmental licensing process for the Project. The matter was removed from the docket for consideration of recent petitions filed in the case. A new hearing date for the continuation of the judgment will be scheduled in due course.

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun’s primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF.” For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.

For inquiries, please contact Belo Sun Mining Corp, + 1 888-516-4171 or info@belosun.com .

Caution regarding forward-looking information: