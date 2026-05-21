Quantum Cyber Files Provisional Patent with USPTO for Integrated Swarm Defense for Autonomous Ground Vehicles

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Quantum Drone Autonomous System (QDAS). The application, assigned USPTO Application No. 64/069,586 and filed May 19, 2026, covers a novel multi-layer architecture combining quantum-sensor-fused GPS-denied navigation, sentinel drone rotation protocols, aerial LIDAR pathfinding, and an integrated 12-drone swarm interceptor defense system deployed from an autonomous amphibious ground vehicle platform.

Quantum Navigation for the GPS-Denied Battlefield

Modern autonomous ground and aerial vehicles are critically dependent on GPS for navigation, coordination, and mission execution. GPS signals are increasingly subject to deliberate jamming, spoofing, and denial in contested environments, as evidenced extensively in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The QDAS architecture directly addresses this documented operational vulnerability.

The patented architecture centers on a Quantum Sensing Navigation Core (QSNC) aboard a sentinel UAV, incorporating a miniaturized quantum magnetometer and quantum inertial navigation unit (QINU) to generate GPS-independent position, navigation, and timing (PNT) data with accuracy exceeding conventional inertial navigation by more than one order of magnitude. A Quantum Reference Beacon Protocol (QRBP) then transmits that quantum-derived PNT solution as an encrypted position reference to the host autonomous ground vehicle and to a swarm of up to 12 subordinate interceptor micro-drones simultaneously, enabling quantum-accurate coordinated navigation of an entire unmanned fleet from a single airborne quantum sensor platform.

Continuous Coverage and Integrated Swarm Defense

The QDAS patent further claims a Two-Sentinel Continuous Coverage System (TSCS), a rotation handoff algorithm ensuring zero temporal gap in airborne quantum PNT beacon coverage as sentinel drones alternate between active deployment and fast-charge docking aboard the host ground vehicle. The system also incorporates a Sentinel LIDAR Pathfinding Loop that transmits real-time 3D terrain mesh from the airborne sentinel to the ground vehicle navigation stack for AI-computed optimal path planning.

The Integrated Swarm Interceptor Defense Architecture (ISIDA) deploys 12 dual-role micro-drones from hull-embedded launch cells: six anti-air kinetic interceptors and six anti-ground loiter munitions, coordinated via QRBP quantum navigation under autonomous threat classification and intercept assignment. An Adaptive Hydrodynamic CTIS System rounds out the architecture with closed-loop tire pressure optimization for amphibious operations.

“The United States is entering a new era of defense modernization where autonomy, resilient navigation, and advanced sensing capabilities will play an increasingly important role in addressing emerging threats,” said Peter O’Rourke, independent director of Quantum Cyber and former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “Solutions aimed at reducing dependence on vulnerable systems while strengthening operational continuity align with broader priorities across defense and homeland security. Advancing these capabilities will be essential to maintaining readiness in an increasingly contested environment”

"The filing of the QDAS provisional patent marks a significant step in building the technology foundation of Quantum Cyber's System-of-Systems platform," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "We are building an autonomous defense platform where quantum computing is not a concept, it is the navigation backbone of an entire unmanned vehicle fleet operating in the most contested environments on earth. The Pentagon is seeking over $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare capabilities in its FY2027 budget request, and the counter-UAS market is projected to grow at a 27.2% CAGR through 2030. QDAS positions Quantum Cyber directly at the intersection of both priority sectors."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) inability to successfully pursue our new initiatives; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025, its mid-year report on Form 6-K filed on September 26, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

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