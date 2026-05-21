GHD acquires Bowman Engineering & Consulting, Inc.

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company, today announced the acquisition of Bowman Engineering & Consulting, Inc. (BEC), a Texas-based civil and transportation engineering firm. BEC brings nearly two decades of expertise designing, planning and delivering transportation program and construction management services across Texas, with established relationships spanning major public agencies including the Dallas Area Rapid Transit, the Texas Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Trinity Metro. The firm's 50-person team operates from offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

Texas is one of the most active infrastructure markets in the US, driven by strong population growth and sustained public investment in transportation. BEC's deep roots in the state and its proven track record in the Texas transportation market strengthen GHD's ability to serve public sector clients across the region.



Juan Zorrilla, Central Region General Manager for GHD, said, “Bowman Engineering & Consulting, Inc. has built an outstanding reputation for delivering complex transportation projects for some of Texas's most important public agencies. Their technical depth and long-standing client relationships are a natural complement to GHD's capabilities, and this acquisition positions us to take on a broader range of infrastructure challenges in a market that continues to grow.”



Ross Bowman, Senior Program Manager for Bowman Engineering & Consulting, Inc., said, “Joining GHD gives our team access to a global network of technical expertise and resources that will benefit our clients and our people. We share the same commitment to quality, long-term relationships and making a positive contribution to the communities we serve. Our clients can expect the same people, the same responsiveness and the same standard of work, now backed by GHD's broader capabilities.”

BEC will transition to the brand “Bowman Engineering & Consulting, a GHD company” while the two organizations integrate operations.



About GHD



GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. With nearly 200 professionals and four offices across Texas, GHD is well positioned to grow its transportation capabilities in one of the most active infrastructure markets in the US. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 165 offices on five continents.



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