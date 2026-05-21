Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

CHASKA, Minn., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The conference will take place June 2-4, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Details: Lifecore management, including Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, and Ryan Lake, chief financial officer, will participate in investor meetings.

Conference Dates: June 2-4, 2026

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL





About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners

Stephanie Diaz (Investors)

415-675-7401

sdiaz@vidasp.com

Jennifer Arcure (Media)

917-603-0681

jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)

952-368-6244

ryan.lake@lifecore.com