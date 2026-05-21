Emerging Drugs Global Market Research Report 2026: Innovations Center on Biologics, ADCs, Cell and Gene Therapies, and RNA-based Medicines, Addressing Unmet Medical Needs in Oncology, Rare Diseases

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global emerging drugs and analyzes market trends, segmented by molecule type, product type, therapeutic application, and end user. It includes global revenue for the base year of 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030. The report focuses on trends, challenges, and the competitive landscape, including market share of leading companies and company profiles with financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.
The global emerging drugs market is undergoing a fundamental shift as innovation in pharmaceutical products moves away from small molecules toward biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell and gene therapies, RNA-based medicines, next-generation peptides, and other modalities. Emerging drugs comprise assets currently in Phase I-III clinical development and recently launched therapies, both of which are anticipated to be key drivers of future industry growth.
These products aim to address a high unmet medical need, deliver differentiated clinical outcomes, and target diseases that are initially resistant to treatment. As scientific understanding of disease biology deepens, emerging drugs are driving innovation across oncology, rare diseases, immunology, neurology, and genetic disorders.
Report Scope
The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market. It includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with the ranking of leading companies. It offers company profiles that cover financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.
- An overview and analysis of the global emerging drugs market
- Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by molecule type, product type, therapeutic application, end user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, including key drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces analysis, along with an assessment of market structure and competitive intensity
- Review of the regulatory landscape and approval pathways influencing the development and commercialization of emerging drugs
- Discussion of emerging technologies and developments, including advancements in small molecules, biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapies
- Patent review highlighting key granted and published patents related to emerging drug development
- Analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market share rankings, strategic initiatives, and venture funding activity
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the global emerging drugs market
Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lilly Usa LLC.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|93
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$383.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$558 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory Acceleration and Supportive Innovation Pathways
- Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases and Ageing Population
- Increasing R&D Investment and Sustained Capital Formation
- Market Restraints
- Complexity of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Challenges
- Pricing and Reimbursement Pressures, Limiting Market Access and Revenue Realization
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Focus on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drug Development
- Growth of Advanced Modalities: Cell, Gene, and RNA Therapies
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Next-Generation Therapeutic Modalities and Platform Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Drug Discovery and Clinical Development Optimization
- Precision Medicine, Biomarkers, and Companion Diagnostics
- Advanced Manufacturing and Scalable Production Technologies
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Molecule Type
- Key Takeaways
- Small Molecules
- Biologics and Biosimilars
- Other Molecule Types
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Branded Drugs
- Generic Drugs
- Market Analysis by Therapeutic Application
- Key Takeaways
- Oncology
- Immunology
- Cardiovascular
- Other Therapeutic Applications
- Market Analysis by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
- Pharmacies
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Collaborations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpr3ln
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