Emerging Drugs Global Market Research Report 2026: Innovations Center on Biologics, ADCs, Cell and Gene Therapies, and RNA-based Medicines, Addressing Unmet Medical Needs in Oncology, Rare Diseases

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the global emerging drugs and analyzes market trends, segmented by molecule type, product type, therapeutic application, and end user. It includes global revenue for the base year of 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030. The report focuses on trends, challenges, and the competitive landscape, including market share of leading companies and company profiles with financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.







The global emerging drugs market is undergoing a fundamental shift as innovation in pharmaceutical products moves away from small molecules toward biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell and gene therapies, RNA-based medicines, next-generation peptides, and other modalities. Emerging drugs comprise assets currently in Phase I-III clinical development and recently launched therapies, both of which are anticipated to be key drivers of future industry growth.

These products aim to address a high unmet medical need, deliver differentiated clinical outcomes, and target diseases that are initially resistant to treatment. As scientific understanding of disease biology deepens, emerging drugs are driving innovation across oncology, rare diseases, immunology, neurology, and genetic disorders.



Report Scope



The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market. It includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with the ranking of leading companies. It offers company profiles that cover financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.

An overview and analysis of the global emerging drugs market

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by molecule type, product type, therapeutic application, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, including key drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces analysis, along with an assessment of market structure and competitive intensity

Review of the regulatory landscape and approval pathways influencing the development and commercialization of emerging drugs

Discussion of emerging technologies and developments, including advancements in small molecules, biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapies

Patent review highlighting key granted and published patents related to emerging drug development

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market share rankings, strategic initiatives, and venture funding activity

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the global emerging drugs market

Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lilly Usa LLC.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $383.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $558 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factors

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Regulatory Acceleration and Supportive Innovation Pathways

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases and Ageing Population

Increasing R&D Investment and Sustained Capital Formation

Market Restraints

Complexity of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Challenges

Pricing and Reimbursement Pressures, Limiting Market Access and Revenue Realization

Market Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drug Development

Growth of Advanced Modalities: Cell, Gene, and RNA Therapies

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Next-Generation Therapeutic Modalities and Platform Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Drug Discovery and Clinical Development Optimization

Precision Medicine, Biomarkers, and Companion Diagnostics

Advanced Manufacturing and Scalable Production Technologies

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Molecule Type

Key Takeaways

Small Molecules

Biologics and Biosimilars

Other Molecule Types

Market Analysis by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Market Analysis by Therapeutic Application

Key Takeaways

Oncology

Immunology

Cardiovascular

Other Therapeutic Applications

Market Analysis by End User

Key Takeaways

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Mergers and Acquisitions

Collaborations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpr3ln

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