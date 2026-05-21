NIOB Diamond Drilling mobilizes at Bardy and Blanchette on June 1

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (NIOB or the Company) is set to follow its successful inaugural exploration program at Seigneurie with a diamond drill program at the second of three pegmatite projects in Québec, Bardy and Blanchette. At least 14 holes covering 4,450 metres are planned on the properties, where the goal is to intersect niobium and rare earth element bearing pegmatite systems. Laurentia Geological Services, a Saguenay, Québec-based geological consulting group, will operate the program.

“The drill targets at Bardy and Blanchette were not chosen on geology alone—they sit where radon data, high-resolution magnetics, and surface mapping all line up,” said Murray Nye, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Bringing in Laurentia Geological Services as an operator allows us to move quickly while keeping the technical work tightly integrated with our own team. We also continue to work closely with the Atikamekw community at Wemotaci as we advance into the field.”

Highlights

Mobilization scheduled – diamond drilling at the 100%-owned Bardy and Blanchette projects in Quebec’s Mauricie region is scheduled to begin on or about June 1, 2026.

Program scope – 14 diamond drill holes for approximately 4,450 metres (BB2026-01 to BB2026-14), as previously disclosed — six holes at Bardy and eight holes at Blanchette.

Targeting dataset – soil-gas radon contrasts (415 stations total: 224 on Bardy, 191 on Blanchette) and a high-resolution drone-borne magnetic survey flown by Terrascope at 50-metre line spacing.

Drill targets – pegmatite dike trends where geophysical breaks and radon contrasts coincide with mapped surface mineralization, and the contact zone of the newly-identified intrusion at Blanchette.

Operator – Laurentia Geological Services, a Saguenay, Québec-based geological consulting group, contracted to execute the drill program.

Atikamekw First Nation Engagement

The Company continues to be collaborative with First Nations communities and will work closely with the Atikamekw community at Wemotaci as the drill program advances.

NIOB completed initial discussions with the Atikamekw First Nation Council and local family chief members whose traditional territory includes the project area as part of the process for receiving the ATI drilling permit. The Company will continue to engage throughout the course of the exploration program, including during mobilization, drilling, and demobilization. Engagement covers logistical coordination, access, environmental considerations, and opportunities for community involvement in the field program.

Figure 1: Planned drill collar locations at Bardy overlaid on the Terrascope high-resolution drone magnetic survey (50-metre line spacing) and the RadonEx soil-gas radon survey stations.

Click here to view image

Drill Program Built on Integrated Targeting Data

Before mobilizing the rig, the Company built a targeting dataset that combines surface mapping, soil-gas radon, and high-resolution drone magnetics. Each dataset was independently collected and processed, and the targets selected for drilling are those where multiple datasets converge on the same geological feature. This approach narrowed targets to locations where the probability of intersecting the niobium- and rare earth element-bearing pegmatite systems is highest.

The soil-gas radon survey, completed by RadonEx across 415 stations, traced linear features at Bardy that match the mapped pegmatite dike orientations on surface, and recorded the strongest contrasts at Blanchette along the margins of the newly identified circular intrusion. The drone magnetic survey, flown by Terrascope at 50-metre line spacing, produced first vertical derivative imagery that exposed structural detail older regional airborne surveys had missed. The resulting radon and magnetic data make the Company optimistic about the location and orientation of the drill holes scheduled to begin on or about June 1.

Laurentia Geological Services

Laurentia Geological Services, a geological consulting group based in Saguenay, Québec, has been contracted to operate the Bardy-Blanchette drill program. Laurentia’s scope includes drill program execution, site supervision, core handling, and geological data collection in coordination with the Company’s technical team.

Prior Disclosures Referenced

The soil-gas radon and drone magnetic survey results, together with the planned 14-hole program, were disclosed in the Company’s news release, Circular Intrusion Discovered on Blanchette; Structural Breaks Delineated; 4,450 Metres of Diamond Drilling Planned. The ATI drilling permit for Bardy and Blanchette, valid from March 24, 2026, through March 23, 2028, was disclosed in the Company’s news release, NIOB Receives ATI Drilling Permit for Bardy and Blanchette Projects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein. Mr. McMillan is non-independent of the Company as an Officer and Shareholder.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Québec’s Grenville Province. The Québec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the scheduled mobilization, scope, timing and execution of the diamond drilling program at the Bardy and Blanchette projects, including the engagement of Laurentia Geological Services as operator; (ii) the interpretation of soil-gas radon and high-resolution drone magnetic survey data, including the identification of a circular intrusion at Blanchette and the targeting of pegmatite trends at Bardy; (iii) the Company’s continued engagement with the Atikamekw First Nation at Wemotaci; (iv) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (v) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.