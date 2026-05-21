Streamex Corp. Provides Q1 2026 Earnings and Corporate Update Presentation Recap; Highlights New Partnerships & Key Updates

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, yesterday hosted its Q1 2026 Earnings and Corporate Update Presentation, featuring remarks from Executive Chairman Morgan Lekstrom, Chief Executive Officer Henry McPhie, Chief Financial Officer Christine Plummer, and Chief Investment Officer Mitch Williams. The following is a summary of the key topics covered.

Highlights

Equity Trust - access to $72B+ and 359,000 U.S. tax-advantaged retirement accounts. An upcoming integration with Equity Trust Company opens GLDY to a distribution channel that previously had no pathway to tokenized commodity products, unlocking a significant addressable market of U.S. retirement capital.

An upcoming integration with Equity Trust Company opens GLDY to a distribution channel that previously had no pathway to tokenized commodity products, unlocking a significant addressable market of U.S. retirement capital. Orca - 24/7 decentralized secondary market for tokenized securities. Streamex and Orca have entered into a development partnership agreement to build a compliant, permissioned secondary trading venue for tokenized securities, starting with GLDY. Holders will have the ability to trade their position at any time on decentralized infrastructure, with compliance enforced automatically at the wallet level.

Streamex and Orca have entered into a development partnership agreement to build a compliant, permissioned secondary trading venue for tokenized securities, starting with GLDY. Holders will have the ability to trade their position at any time on decentralized infrastructure, with compliance enforced automatically at the wallet level. Wintermute - instant T+0 liquidity. A collaboration with Wintermute, one of the world's leading institutional liquidity providers, enables GLDY investors to mint and redeem their positions instantly, 24/7, reducing settlement from T+2 to T+0 and removing a key friction point for prospective investors.

A collaboration with Wintermute, one of the world's leading institutional liquidity providers, enables GLDY investors to mint and redeem their positions instantly, 24/7, reducing settlement from T+2 to T+0 and removing a key friction point for prospective investors. GLDY is live, earning yield, and proven. GLDY closed Q1 with approximately $14 million in AUM (3,096 oz), paid its first dividends of 10.48 oz of gold to holders, and NAV continues to track the gold price exactly as designed. The infrastructure is auditable, operational, and now the foundation for every product that follows.

GLDY closed Q1 with approximately $14 million in AUM (3,096 oz), paid its first dividends of 10.48 oz of gold to holders, and NAV continues to track the gold price exactly as designed. The infrastructure is auditable, operational, and now the foundation for every product that follows. $45.85M cash position, zero debt, and a clean capital structure. Q1 capital actions, a $40.25M equity raise and full retirement of all convertible debentures, leaves Streamex fully deleveraged with management expecting significantly more than 12 months of runway at current burn rates. The Company is executing its roadmap from a position of financial strength.



Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Streamex, opened the call:

“This was the quarter Streamex went from preparation to proof. We launched our first product, paid our first dividends to GLDY holders, retired all of our convertible debt, and strategically built an institutional partnership ecosystem that we believe uniquely positions the Company for substantial, scalable growth.”

Q1 2026 Highlights

Management highlighted Q1 2026 as a quarter defined by proof of product and platform. Key milestones included the successful launch of GLDY, the distribution of the first investor dividend, a fully deleveraged balance sheet with $45.85 million in cash and investments, and the formation of a comprehensive institutional partnership ecosystem. The Company also resolved the early KYC vendor integration issue that had slowed initial onboarding, with a dedicated sales and service team now actively working through the backlog of prospective investor accounts.

Q1 2026 Financial Results

Christine Plummer, CFO, presented Q1 financials, noting that the Company did not recognize GAAP revenue in the quarter, consistent with Q1 2025, as GLDY launched late in the quarter and meaningful subscription activity only began ramping in the final weeks of March. The company anticipates revenue to begin reflecting in subsequent quarters as AUM scales and distribution channels come online.

Total operating expenses were $35.7 million, of which $25.4 million was non-cash stock-based compensation and $1.5 million was depreciation and amortization. Cash operating expenses reflect deliberate investment in platform, compliance, and go-to-market capacity, not run-rate burn.

The balance sheet closed Q1 in a materially stronger position: $45.85 million in cash and investments, total assets of $173.3 million, total liabilities of $14.0 million (reduced from $54.2 million at year-end 2025), shareholders’ equity of $159.3 million, and zero debt. Three coordinated capital actions drove this outcome: the full retirement of $50 million in aggregate principal of convertible debentures, a $40.25 million gross proceeds equity raise in January 2026, and the sale of gold bullion generating $26.4 million in proceeds against a $23.5 million carrying value.

GLDY: Product Update

Mitch Williams, CIO, provided an update on GLDY, Streamex’s gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. As of the presentation date, GLDY held approximately 3,096 ounces of gold in AUM, representing approximately $14 million. The first 2 dividends resulting in 10.48 ounces of gold has been distributed to holders, NAV continues to track the gold price on a 1:1 basis as designed, and the Company’s first independent attestation verifying reserves against outstanding tokens is in process. Mitch highlighted these data points as important proof-of-concept milestones for institutional investors evaluating GLDY for scaled allocation. The minimum investment has been reduced to $25,000, and investors can purchase GLDY at app.streamex.com.

Partnership Ecosystem: Buy, Hold, Trade, Exit

Henry McPhie, CEO, presented what he described as the most significant development of the quarter: the assembly of an institutional partner ecosystem designed to support the full investor lifecycle for GLDY holders. Henry noted that the three partnerships announced are confirmed and currently in technical integration, with go-live anticipated in the coming weeks.

Orca – Integrated Secondary Market Infrastructure for GLDY

Streamex announced a development partnership with Orca, Solana’s leading decentralized exchange, to create a compliant, permissioned secondary market for tokenized securities. The infrastructure enables GLDY to trade 24/7 through a decentralized venue where regulatory compliance, restricting trading to KYC-verified, accredited investors, is enforced automatically. This partnership also creates a new ongoing revenue stream for Streamex through a revenue sharing arrangement. Henry described the infrastructure as foundational: GLDY is the first asset to trade on it, but the platform is designed to support tokenized securities broadly.

Wintermute - Instant Liquidity

Streamex announced a collaboration with Wintermute, one of the world’s leading crypto-native algorithmic trading and market-making firms, to provide instant 24/7 liquidity for GLDY. Upon go-live, investors will be able to mint and redeem GLDY instantly, reducing settlement time from T+2 to T+0. This removes a key friction point for prospective investors and meaningfully increases the utility and accessibility of GLDY as a financial instrument.

Equity Trust - IRA Custody Integration

Streamex announced an integration with Equity Trust Company, a leading self-directed IRA custodian, enabling U.S. investors to hold GLDY inside tax-advantaged retirement accounts. The integration unlocks access to over $72 billion of retirement capital across 359,000 accounts, a distribution channel that previously had no pathway to tokenized commodity products. Henry described this as potentially the largest single distribution unlock of the three partnerships.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

“Every buyer has a path in, and every holder has a path out. We have now stitched together the entire flow, buy, hold, trade, and exit, with institutional partners that are best-in-class in their respective categories. These are not aspirational. These are confirmed partnerships, currently being integrated, that we believe will be transformational for GLDY’s adoption and AUM growth.”

Roadmap & Product Pipeline

Henry outlined the product roadmap, emphasizing that future products will be built on the same infrastructure that GLDY has already proven. Q2 2026 is focused on activating partnerships and scaling GLDY functionality. Q3 2026 will see the launch of GLDC, a retail-accessible tokenized gold product backed by GLDY and designed for wide distribution including DeFi integrations, with every dollar of GLDC collateralized by GLDY, directly compounding GLDY AUM. Also targeted for Q3 is SLVC, a tokenized silver product with infrastructure and smart contracts already in place. Q4 2026 will expand functionality across existing products and launch an initial pilot in tokenized royalties and streams. 2027 and beyond will extend the platform into additional commodities including copper, oil, gas, and additional jurisdictions.

Outlook & Key Catalysts

Management outlined four catalysts for shareholders to track in the coming quarters:

Partnership go-lives: Equity Trust, Wintermute, and Orca rolling out with additional partnerships anticipated in Q2 and Q3 2026.

GLDC launch: Retail-accessible tokenized gold, backed by GLDY, targeting early Q3 2026.

SLVC launch: Tokenized silver asset, sequenced after GLDY functionality scales.

GLDY AUM growth: Steady growth expected as onboarding backlog clears, sales and marketing scale, and new distribution channels activate.

The webcast replay and investor materials from the Q1 2026 presentation are available at:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tibz783v

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, AUM growth, partnership integrations, revenue generation, and liquidity initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex