House of Doge Partners with IP Strategy to Build Blockchain-Powered IP Registration and Creator Monetization Ecosystem

GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) and IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company” or “IP Strategy”), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development and commercialization of a unified blockchain-powered ecosystem allowing creators and content owners to more easily register their IP using Story infrastructure while also streamlining their ability to monetize those assets on the Dogecoin blockchain.

The collaboration unites three complementary pillars: IPST as the U.S.-facing registration portal and platform for on-chain IP registration; House of Doge as the commercialization and monetization engine built on Dogecoin; and Story as the underlying blockchain infrastructure and global IP registry.

A New Standard for Owned Digital Rights

The initiative is focused on designing ways to give individuals, creators, and content owners the ability to register, manage, and monetize their IP on-chain by establishing verifiable ownership and greater control over their commercial identity.

Unlike traditional systems, all records within the platform will be owned by the individual, ensuring permanent portability, transparency, and sovereignty over their assets.

“This collaboration represents a fundamental shift in how value is created and shared in the digital economy,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “House of Doge, in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation, is focused on building real, accessible monetization pathways for creators and rights holders, and by integrating with Story’s best-in-class IP blockchain infrastructure and IPST’s registration layer, we are enabling a seamless bridge from ownership to economic participation. Our goal is simple: give creators and content owners the tools to engage their audiences, activate their IP, and directly benefit from the ecosystems they help build.”

“This is about putting creators and rights owners back at the center of the value chain,” said Justin Stiefel, CEO of IP Strategy, Inc. “For the first time, creators, athletes, artists, and content owners can establish verifiable ownership, unlock compliant monetization, and access a truly global marketplace for their IP rights. Through Story, IPST customers will be able to register and protect their rights on-chain, while our partnership with House of Doge creates a direct bridge to the tens of millions of Dogecoin holders already active worldwide. HoD becomes the consumer transaction layer powering engagement, commerce, and participation between fans, brands, creators, and rights owners through Dogecoin-enabled transactions.”

Solving the Owner’s Biggest Problem: Trust and Compliance

The partnership aims to address two of the most significant challenges in the market: first is the lack of verifiable, auditable proof of compliance, and second is the difficulty most content and IP owners have in attracting brand partners and negotiating effective terms for the use of their IP.

By leveraging blockchain infrastructure and key AI tools, the platform will enable:

Immutable records of agreements and transactions

Transparent, auditable proof of performance and payment

Streamlined compliance for brand owners, partners and financial backers; and

A dynamic and adaptive marketplace to seamlessly connect IP, NIL and content owners with brand owners.





Commercialization Layer for Modern Digital Rights

House of Doge will lead commercialization efforts, including monetization tools, customer engagement, and new economic models that allow individuals, creators and content owners to participate directly in the value they create.

Story will provide the decentralized infrastructure and smart contract capabilities to power on-chain IP registration, licensing, and royalty distribution at scale.

Together, the platform is intended to unlock new revenue streams across:

Licensing and brand partnerships

Customer engagement and digital commerce

Rights participation and royalty participation





“With our focus on sports, ownership has always been the missing infrastructure layer. We've spent the last year building rails for fans, athletes, and brands to participate in the same economy together. This partnership extends that thesis. When creators and content owners can register and monetize what they make on-chain, the people who drive culture finally get to share in the value they create." said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO of Brag House Holdings.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Blockchain. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About House of Doge, Inc.

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to IP Strategy’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “could”, “should”, “may” and “will” or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. IP Strategy undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

IP Strategy Investor Relations Contact:

ir@ipstrategy.co



House of Doge Investor Relations Contact

Cameron Jordan-Rooney

Marketing Director

cam@houseofdoge.com