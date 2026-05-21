Board-to-Board Connectors Market Size to Hit USD 21.3 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-to-Board Connectors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Board-to-Board Connectors Market was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.3 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Electronics Miniaturization and Automotive Electrification Propel Market Growth Globally

The Board-to-Board Connectors market is being propelled mainly by the rise in complexity and density of electronics used in various sectors. Consumer electronics, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence computing systems, industry automation, and 5G communication networks are experiencing tremendous growth, thereby creating high demand for small and fast connectors that can provide high-speed signal transfer between boards. Automotive electrification and ADAS are contributing to the rise in electronic components installed in each vehicle. In addition, the rising use of high-performance computing and data centers is creating demand for ultra-high-speed board to board connectors.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

TE Connectivity

Amphenol Corporation

Molex

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry (JAE)

Samtec

Kyocera Corporation

HARTING Technology Group

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT)

JST Mfg. Co. Ltd.

ERNI Electronics

Delphi Technologies

YAMAICHI Electronics

Advanced Interconnect

CSCONN Corporation

Omron Corporation

Fujitsu Components Limited

ITT Cannon

Phoenix Contact

Würth Elektronik

Board-to-Board Connectors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 12.5 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 21.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.49% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Pin Headers, Socket)

• By Component (Less than 1mm, 1mm to 2mm, Greater than 2mm)

• By End User (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Pin headers held the leading position in the Board-to-Board Connectors Market in 2025 with around 59.8% of the total market share on account of their low-cost, small form factor, flexibility, and wide-scale usage in consumer electronics, industrial systems, and electronic assembly applications. Socket connectors were forecasted to have the fastest-growing segment due to increasing preference for flexible electronic designs across telecommunications, automation, and defense sectors.

By Component

The 1mm-2mm segment holds the leading market share at around 48.7% in 2025 due to the large-scale use of the component in automotive electronics, industrial machinery, and consumer electronics where durability and flexibility are equally important. The segment above 2mm was forecasted to have the fastest-growing segment due to increasing demand for durable and heavy-duty connectors across aerospace, transportation, energy, and industrial infrastructure applications.

By End User

Consumer electronics accounted for the largest market share of approximately 31.5% in 2025 due to the high-volume production of smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and smart home devices that require multiple board-to-board interconnect solutions. The automotive segment is projected to witness the fastest growth owing to rapid EV adoption, increasing ADAS deployment, and the transition toward centralized vehicle electronic architectures requiring advanced high-reliability connector systems.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific region has successfully carved out its niche in the global market as the market leader in the Board-to-Board Connectors Market, having contributed about 41.1% share of the overall market revenues in 2025, which can be attributed to the high level of development of the electronics manufacturing industry in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The increasing trend of electric vehicles manufacturing in China, besides consumer electronics, continues to drive huge demand for board-to-board connectors.

North America has successfully maintained its leading position in the market, on account of the development of the semiconductor manufacturing industry, aerospace & defense, medical technologies, manufacturing of electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence computing systems. The expanding domestic semiconductor manufacturing base and growing EV production capacity are creating new sources of domestic connector demand.

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Recent Developments:

In 2026 , TE Connectivity launched a new generation of automotive-grade board-to-board connectors designed for EV battery management systems and power electronics applications, featuring enhanced operating temperature ranges and improved vibration resistance.

, TE Connectivity launched a new generation of automotive-grade board-to-board connectors designed for EV battery management systems and power electronics applications, featuring enhanced operating temperature ranges and improved vibration resistance. In 2026, Amphenol introduced ultra-high-speed board-to-board connector systems supporting 112 Gbps PAM-4 signaling for AI server and next-generation networking infrastructure applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Board-to-Board Connectors Market Report (The USPs):

HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand evolving signal integrity requirements and ultra-high-speed connector adoption across AI computing, data centers, and telecommunications infrastructure.

– helps you understand evolving signal integrity requirements and ultra-high-speed connector adoption across AI computing, data centers, and telecommunications infrastructure. AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS INTERCONNECT INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the impact of EV electrification, ADAS deployment, and zonal vehicle architectures on board-to-board connector demand.

– helps you evaluate the impact of EV electrification, ADAS deployment, and zonal vehicle architectures on board-to-board connector demand. MINIATURIZATION & HIGH-DENSITY DESIGN TRENDS – helps you identify advancements in ultra-fine pitch connectors and compact PCB interconnect technologies across consumer electronics and wearable devices.

– helps you identify advancements in ultra-fine pitch connectors and compact PCB interconnect technologies across consumer electronics and wearable devices. ADVANCED MATERIALS & ESG COMPLIANCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess the adoption of RoHS-compliant materials, sustainable manufacturing practices, and environmentally optimized connector designs.

– helps you assess the adoption of RoHS-compliant materials, sustainable manufacturing practices, and environmentally optimized connector designs. INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL DEVICE CONNECTIVITY BENCHMARKING – helps you uncover growing connector deployment trends across industrial automation systems, medical electronics, and mission-critical equipment.

– helps you uncover growing connector deployment trends across industrial automation systems, medical electronics, and mission-critical equipment. REGIONAL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate regional differences in electronics production capacity, semiconductor manufacturing expansion, and connector supply chain dynamics globally.

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