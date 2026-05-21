Mobile Global Esports Inc. Turns the Corner From Pre-Revenue to Revenue in Current Fantasy Sports Operations

Company’s Two Live Fantasy Sports Platforms Are Now Producing Recognized and Deferred Revenue as the Integrated Ecosystem Comes Online

WESTPORT, Conn., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC: MGAM) (“MGAM” or the “Company”), a technology and intellectual property company operating at the intersection of fantasy sports, skill gaming, and AI-powered entertainment, today provided a business update on the operational progress of its current fantasy sports operations.

Following the November 2025 close of the Reality Sports Online asset acquisition and the continued rollout of Dominus Baseball (currently operating in beta), MGAM’s current operating business has transitioned from a development-stage profile to a live, commercially operating ecosystem. Both Reality Sports Online (RealitySportsOnline.com) and Dominus Baseball (beta.DominusBaseball.com) are now serving paying users, producing recognized revenue, and building deferred revenue on the Company’s balance sheet, a milestone the Company views as the corner-turn from pre-revenue to revenue in its current fantasy sports operations.



For the financial details, line items, and management’s discussion of these results, investors are directed to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

A Two-Product Fantasy Sports Engine Launches MGAM Into Skill Based Gaming Space

MGAM's commercial revenue is currently generated by two complementary platforms operating under one ecosystem:

Acquired Reality Sports Online ("RSO") — Acquired in November 2025, RSO is a premier GM and dynasty-style fantasy football platform built on multi-year player contracts, salary caps, free-agent auctions, and rookie drafts. Subscription-based and recurring by design, RSO brings MGAM an established, paying, retention-tested user community. The platform's revenue is recognized ratably over the contract term, supporting predictable visibility into forward quarters.





— Acquired in November 2025, RSO is a premier GM and dynasty-style fantasy football platform built on multi-year player contracts, salary caps, free-agent auctions, and rookie drafts. Subscription-based and recurring by design, RSO brings MGAM an established, paying, retention-tested user community. The platform's revenue is recognized ratably over the contract term, supporting predictable visibility into forward quarters. Dominus Baseball (Beta) — MGAM's first internally developed product and the flagship of the Dominus Sports framework. Dominus converts live MLB events and stats into linear weight which run through proprietary algorithms and converts into a full 9-inning, play by play simulated box score while supporting role-based team ownership (owners, general managers, scouts, and game managers). The platform monetizes through three tiers of multi-year team ownership fees and recurring micro-transactions designed to allow users to make strategic decisions that work best for their franchise.



Management Commentary

"This quarter is the inflection point we've been building toward," said Brett Rosin, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Global Esports Inc.. "This has been no small task, but I give credit to our team for our ability to be laser focused on our short and long term goals. For the first time in the Company's history, we are a revenue-generating business with two live platforms, real paying users, and we believe that we have a clear monetization roadmap. The numbers are early, and we want shareholders to understand them as exactly that, early, but the ecosystem is now live, integrated, and operational. Dominus and RSO are no longer concepts on a slide; they are products with users transacting on them today. As we move forward, we intend to continue building robust products in the skill based gaming space that give our growing user base opportunities to use and compete as they see fit.”



Rosin continued: "Our priority through the rest of 2026 is straightforward. Continue to improve the RSO platform we acquired, continue sharpening our Dominus game play algorithms, launching more leagues, while continuing creating new products and gameplay across a variety of verticals in the skill based gaming space. Although I’m proud to get to this point, we are collectively far from satisfied and will continue to work efficiently in creating more shareholder value.”

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC: MGAM) is a technology and intellectual property company building products at the intersection of fantasy sports, skill gaming, prediction markets, and AI-powered entertainment. The Company operates Reality Sports Online and Dominus Baseball (beta), and is developing the PUHZL AI engine and other products in the skill based gaming space. MGAM is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s product roadmap, user growth, planned PUHZL integration, monetization initiatives, and the planned launch of future products in the skill based gaming space. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov, for a complete understanding of the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. MGAM undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Joe Damsker

Investor Relations, Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Phone: 516-761-5115

Email: joe.damsker@mobileglobal.us

Website: www.mobileglobal.us

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports Inc.