Acrivon Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen’s 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform deployed for rational drug design and predictive clinical development, today announced the company’s president and chief executive officer, Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET at TD Cowen’s 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit.

The live and archived webcast of this event can be accessed through a link on the Events & Presentations page within the investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.acrivon.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage oncology company advancing several potential first-in-class precision medicines guided by its unique ability to directly measure drug-regulated intracellular protein pathway activity states that underlie tumor drug sensitivity, drug resistance, and therapeutic response. The company is built around Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3), its cutting edge, proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics platform. The high-throughput and high-resolution mass spectrometry-based AP3 platform incorporates a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed computational tools for generative AI analyses, including the AP3 Data Portal, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor, and the AP3 Interactome. These differentiated capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional and current AI-based target-centric drug discovery. AP3 enables Acrivon to link drug mechanism of action with disease-driving pathway biology and apply that information for streamlined clinical development through rational drug design, patient responder identification, indication finding, resistance-mechanism discovery, rational drug combination development, and in vivo pharmacodynamic assessment.

Acrivon is currently advancing ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a potent, selective CHK1/2 inhibitor, in a registrational intent Phase 2b study for endometrial cancer. Endometrial cancer was identified by AP3 as a tumor type predicted sensitive to ACR-368. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging AP3 for the development of its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset which is being advanced in a Phase 1/2 study. ACR-2316 is, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as observed in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. The Phase 1/2 trial of ACR-2316 is rapidly advancing, with two weekly oral dosing regimens established. Initial data has shown a favorable, differentiated safety profile limited to transient, mechanism-based hematological adverse events, primarily only neutropenia, with noticeable absence of non-hematological adverse events. Initial clinical activity across AP3-selected solid tumor types has demonstrated long-lasting benefit and tumor shrinkage, including PRs in endometrial cancer, as well as heavily pretreated SCLC and sqNSCLC, two tumor types not typically sensitive to WEE1 or PKMYT1 inhibitors.

The company is also advancing multiple promising first-in-class development candidates targeting CDK11, a master regulator of the cell cycle and gene transcription. Several of these preclinical candidates have shown complete tumor regression in aggressive AML in vivo models and are being advanced in IND-enabling studies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Acrivon intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.acrivon.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A.

alevy@acrivon.com

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com