"Track to Terrace": OVIOS and Studio F. A. Porsche Bridge Racing Heritage and Luxury Living with Global Debut of "AERO EVO" in Los Angeles and Times Square

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Today, the skyline of New York and the sun-drenched terraces of Los Angeles converged in a singular moment of design history. OVIOS, the leader in high-performance home furnishings, officially unveiled the AERO EVO outdoor collection—a collaborative masterpiece with the legendary Studio F. A. Porsche. The launch was celebrated simultaneously at the "Track to Terrace" event in Los Angeles and through a high-impact global debut on the Nasdaq Tower in New York’s Times Square.





Video: https://youtu.be/FDkTyBWHefI





Video: https://youtu.be/XPOdC5kIxGA

919: A Relentless Pursuit of the Perfect Silhouette In a tribute to automotive exclusivity, the AERO EVO collection is strictly limited to 919 pieces worldwide. This number is far more than a label; it represents the 919 iterations the design team underwent to achieve a flawless balance between aerodynamic structural integrity and human comfort. Each unit is individually serialized and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, elevating the AERO EVO from a functional object to a collectible piece of art.





Emotional Architecture: The Shape of Air

Inspired by the concept of “The Shape of Air,” the AERO EVO embodies the invisible flow of movement. “We wanted to create ‘Emotional Architecture’—furniture that doesn't just fill a space, but changes how you feel within it,” said the OVIOS design team. By integrating German precision engineering with a sculptural, fluid silhouette, the AERO EVO offers a seating experience that is simultaneously futuristic and deeply soul-soothing.





A Global Milestone The synchronized launch on the Nasdaq screen and the YT Gallery in Los Angeles marks OVIOS's evolution into the global luxury tier. “Every line on the AERO EVO has a mechanical logic; there is no decoration, only honest design that serves the person,” emphasized the Studio F. A. Porsche team. This partnership brings the adrenaline of the racetrack to the serenity of the home, creating a design legend that transcends conventional boundaries.





For collectors and design enthusiasts, the AERO EVO is now available for private commission at https://www.ovios-home.com/pages/porsche-limited-edition-outdoor-conversation-sofa

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