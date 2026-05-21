Kering: Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the Combined General Meeting of May 28, 2026 and conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the meeting

Kering - Press release - Arrangements AGM May 28 2026 - EN

PRESS RELEASE



May 21, 2026

INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 28, 2026

AND CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING

THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

Kering shareholders are invited to attend the Company’s Combined General Meeting to be held at

3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2026 (Paris time) at the headquarters of Kering, 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the shareholders and will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company's website1: www.kering.com (Finance/Shareholders Information/Annual General Meeting section).

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the options available to shareholders in terms of taking part in and voting at the General Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on April 20, 2026, in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

The Notice of Meeting was published in the BALO and the legal gazette (online news service) Les Affiches Parisiennes on May 11, 2026.

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting (preferably by email to ag2026@kering.com) at least four business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

In accordance with provisions of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the documents relating to the General Meeting (including, in particular, the 2025 Universal Registration Document and the proxy/postal voting form) are available on the Company’s website at www.kering.com (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

The documents relating to the General Meeting are made available or communicated to the shareholders since May 11, 2026 and are available in the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website www.kering.com, in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Pénélope Linage +33 (0)6 76 09 42 10 penelope.linage-ext@kering.com Analysts/investors Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 philippine.deschonen@kering.com Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16 victoria.gerard@kering.com





1 Unless technical reasons make this broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it.

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