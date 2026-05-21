CRML Executes a 15-Year Binding Definitive Off-Take Agreement for Tanbreez with REalloys Inc. Which Supports US Defense & National Security Industrial Base Supply Chains

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced the execution of a definitive 15-year binding offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) for rare earth element concentrate from its flagship Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland—one of the largest and most significant heavy rare earth deposits globally.

This landmark agreement follows the Government of Greenland’s April 17, 2026 approval of Critical Metals’ ownership increase to 92.5% of the Tanbreez Project, representing a decisive milestone that fully consolidates operational control and unlocks the project’s long-term commercial potential. The agreement formalizes and significantly expands upon the parties’ October 2025 Letter of Intent, extending the original ten-year framework into a 15-year binding contract with two additional five-year extension options.

A Defining Commercial Validation of Tanbreez

Under the agreement, REalloys will purchase 15% of Tanbreez’s annual rare earth concentrate production, with priority rights in respect of concentrate volumes containing elevated concentrations of the critical heavy rare earth elements dysprosium and terbium, together with a Right of First Refusal over additional volumes.

This long-term commitment underscores the strategic importance of Tanbreez and provides powerful third-party validation of its role as a cornerstone asset in the emerging Western rare earth ecosystem.

With global supply chains undergoing rapid realignment, the agreement positions Critical Metals at the center of a generational shift toward secure, non-Chinese sources of critical minerals—particularly as U.S. defense procurement restrictions coming into force in 2027 mandate the exclusion of Chinese-origin rare earth materials.

Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:

“This agreement marks a pivotal inflection point for Critical Metals and unequivocally validates Tanbreez as a world-class, development-stage asset of global strategic importance. With 92.5% ownership secured and strong governmental backing in Greenland, we have established full control over one of the most significant heavy rare earth deposits outside of China.”

“Partnering with REalloys—a U.S.-based, defense-focused, vertically integrated platform—ensures that our production will directly support the rapidly growing demand for secure, compliant supply chains. This 15-year binding offtake agreement not only underpins the long-term commercial viability of Tanbreez, but also positions Critical Metals as a key supplier to the Western world at a time of accelerating geopolitical and industrial transformation.”

Leonard "Lipi" Sternheim, CEO of REalloys, commented:

"This agreement is a defining milestone for REalloys and for the Western rare earth supply chain. With Critical Metals now holding 92.5% ownership of Tanbreez and the full backing of the Greenlandic Government, we are entering this fifteen-year partnership with a single consolidated counterparty that has both the mandate and the resources to deliver. By extending the term, securing priority rights in respect of concentrate volumes containing elevated concentrations of the critical heavy rare earth elements dysprosium and terbium, and establishing a Right of First Refusal on additional volumes, we have transformed a letter of intent into one of the most significant long-term heavy rare earth supply commitments in the Western hemisphere. Combined with our Saskatchewan Research Council partnership, our Hoidas Lake resource, and our Euclid, Ohio metallization platform, REalloys now has feedstock security, processing capability, and downstream manufacturing under one integrated umbrella. This is precisely what the United States requires as the 2027 defense procurement restrictions take effect."

Unmatched Strategic Positioning

Tanbreez is widely recognized as one of the world’s premier heavy rare earth and critical metals deposits, distinguished by its high concentrations of heavy rare earth elements dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium—essential inputs for high-performance permanent magnets used in defense systems, electric vehicles, wind energy, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.

In addition, the Tanbreez deposit has significant volumes of hafnium, cerium, lanthanum, niobium and zirconium, which are increasingly important in semiconductor, microchip and advanced technology applications, including infrastructure supporting the growth of artificial intelligence technologies.

By securing a long-term offtake with a U.S.-based, vertically integrated partner, Critical Metals has taken a major step toward monetizing this world-class resource while ensuring alignment with Western defense, energy, and industrial priorities.

The Greenland Government’s support and the Company’s consolidated 92.5% ownership significantly de-risk project execution, positioning Tanbreez as one of the most advanced and strategically aligned rare earth development projects globally.

Accelerating Toward Production

The agreement strengthens the commercial foundation of the Tanbreez Project as Critical Metals advances development toward first production on an accelerated timeline. In collaboration with REalloys, the Company will optimize metallurgical processes, refine product specifications, and establish efficient logistics pathways to integrate Tanbreez concentrate into downstream processing and magnet manufacturing supply chains.

A Cornerstone Asset for a New Era

As nations and industries prioritize supply chain resilience and independence, Critical Metals is uniquely positioned to deliver long-term value through its ownership of Tanbreez—an asset now firmly established as a cornerstone of the Western rare earth supply chain.

Deliveries under the agreement will be made FOB Tanbreez port in Southern Greenland, with pricing linked to international rare earth oxide benchmarks on an element-by-element basis. Commercial shipments are expected to commence following the start of production.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys' upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys is building a platform to scale North American heavy rare earth midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities – creating a coordinated system that processes and converts heavy rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys' downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced heavy rare earth metals, alloys, and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys' Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, please visit www.realloys.com.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

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