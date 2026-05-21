Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Analysis Report 2026-2036, Profiles of F. Hoffmann La Roche, Argenx, Sanofi, Syntimmune, Allmiral, Cabaletta Bio, and Novartis

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pemphigus Vulgaris Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Treatment, Distribution Channel, Country, 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PV market is expected to witness continued growth, driven by advancements in biologic therapies, regulatory support, and expanding access to treatments. However, addressing challenges related to treatment costs, logistics, and long-term safety is essential to ensure sustainable market development. Strategic investments in early diagnosis, research and development, and patient support will be pivotal in shaping the future of the PV therapeutics landscape.



The competitive landscape of the PV market is moderately concentrated, with major pharmaceutical companies like Merck & Co., Sanofi, and AstraZeneca leading the charge. These companies are leveraging collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence. To support sustainable growth, focusing on early diagnosis, continued investment in research and development for novel therapies, and patient-centric approaches such as support programs and affordable treatment access will be critical. As the PV market evolves, overcoming challenges related to treatment costs and logistics while ensuring patient access and safety will be pivotal for the continued success of this therapeutic space.

Major pharmaceutical companies such as Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and AstraZeneca are actively involved in the PV therapeutics market. The market is moderately concentrated, with several players focusing on the development and commercialization of biologic therapies. Collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions are common strategies to enhance market presence and expand product portfolios.

The adoption of biologics therapies, particularly anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies like rituximab, has shown promising efficacy in inducing remission in patients. These therapies offer improved treatment outcomes compared to traditional corticosteroid treatments. Emerging diagnostics/monitoring tied to clinical biomarkers and precision medicine is also one of the driver accelerating the market growth of global pemphigus vulgaris.



Widening orphan-drug incentives and expedited approval processes are facilitating faster market entry for novel therapies. For instance, rituximab received approval for PV treatment in 2024, marking a significant milestone in PV therapeutics. However, the market faces challenges such as the high costs associated with biologic treatments, which can limit patient access, especially in low-resource settings. Additionally, maintaining the cold-chain logistics for biologic drugs and the long-term safety profiles of these therapies present ongoing concerns.



The global PV market is experiencing diverse growth trajectories across regions. North America leads with its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of biologic therapies. Europe maintains steady growth supported by strong regulatory frameworks. Regions like Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disease awareness, and expanding access to advanced treatments. The Asia-Pacific region also presents significant opportunities due to rapid healthcare advancements and increasing access to treatments.

Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer growth potential, contingent upon overcoming existing challenges. Regional dynamics show that North America and Europe currently dominate the PV market, thanks to well-established healthcare infrastructure, but Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to improvements in healthcare systems and rising patient awareness.

Holds a substantial market share, driven by a well-established healthcare system, high awareness of rare autoimmune diseases, and increased access to advanced therapies. The fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, growing patient population, rising awareness, improved diagnostic facilities, and expanding access to advanced treatments.

Companies Featured

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Argenx SE

Sanofi

Syntimmune

Allmiral SA

Cabaletta Bio Inc.

Novartis AG

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of Study



1. Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Pemphigus Vulgaris Disease Profile

1.3 Treatment Landscape

1.4 Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis

1.5 Epidemiological Analysis of Pemphigus Vulgaris Market in U.S., EU5 and APAC Countries

1.6 Market Trends

1.7 Clinical Trial Landscape

1.8 Regulatory Landscape Analysis

1.8.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in U.S.

1.8.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in E.U.

1.8.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.8.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.9 Market Dynamics

1.9.1 Impact Analysis

1.9.2 Market Drivers

1.9.3 Market Restraints

1.9.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market, (by Treatment), $Million, 2025-2036

2.1 Overview

2.2 Corticosteroids

2.3 Immunosuppressants

2.4 Biological Therapies

2.5 Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy

2.6 Others



3. Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market, (by Distribution Channel), $Million, 2025-2036

3.1 Overview

3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

3.3 Retail Pharmacies

3.4 Online Pharmacies



4. Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market, (by Region), $Million, 2025-2036

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Key Findings

4.1.2 Market Dynamics

4.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3.1 North America Pemphigus Vulgaris Market (by Country)

4.1.3.1.1 U.S.

4.1.3.1.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Key Findings

4.2.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2.3.1 Europe Pemphigus Vulgaris Market (by Country)

4.2.3.1.1 Germany

4.2.3.1.2 France

4.2.3.1.3 Italy

4.2.3.1.4 Spain

4.2.3.1.5 U.K.

4.2.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Key Findings

4.3.2 Market Dynamics

4.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pemphigus Vulgaris Market (by Country)

4.3.3.1.1 Japan

4.3.3.1.2 China

4.3.3.1.3 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World

4.4.1 Key Findings

4.4.2 Market Dynamics

4.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast



5. Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market: Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Competitive Landscape

5.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

5.2.1.1 Funding Activities

5.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

5.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

5.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Target Customers/End Users

5.3.4 Key Personnel

5.3.5 Analyst View

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxu1ud

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