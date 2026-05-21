Railway Wiring Harness Market to Hit USD 3.8 Bn by 2031 Amid Rising High-Speed Rail and Smart Metro Investments, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the railway wiring harness market size is projected to grow from USD 2.85 billion in 2025 to USD 3.87 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.25% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by expanding rail electrification programs, rising high-speed rail projects, and stricter fire-safety standards encouraging adoption of low-smoke, halogen-free cables. Asia-Pacific remains a major growth hub as China and India continue railway modernization, while increasing investments in automated metro systems are driving demand for advanced, high-bandwidth wiring solutions.

Railway Wiring Harness Market Trends and Drivers

Growing adoption of copper-clad aluminium (CCA) wiring solutions: Rising copper costs are encouraging railway manufacturers to adopt copper-clad aluminium (CCA) cables as a lighter and more cost-efficient alternative. Rail operators are also exploring automated harness assembly and advanced lightweight wiring solutions to improve efficiency, reduce material risks, and enhance theft resistance in modern railway systems.

Expanding government-backed rail electrification initiatives: Railway electrification projects are expanding across major regions as governments focus on reducing fuel dependence and improving rail efficiency. This transition is increasing demand for advanced wiring harnesses with strong electromagnetic compatibility and reliable performance for modern electrified rail networks.

Railway Wiring Harness Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains a key growth region for the Railway Wiring Harness Market, driven by expanding high-speed rail networks, metro rail developments, and large-scale railway modernization projects across countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Europe is witnessing steady demand for advanced railway wiring solutions as governments invest in rail modernization and electrification projects, while stricter safety and sustainability regulations are accelerating the adoption of halogen-free and lightweight cabling technologies.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Grounded in ongoing infrastructure investment patterns and supplier activity across rail modernization programs, Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research with cross-market validation to provide decision-makers with a more dependable view of demand trends than many narrowly sourced industry studies.”

Railway Wiring Harness Industry Segmentation

By Insulation Type

PVC

XLPE

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Halogen-Free Low-Smoke (HFFR)

Others

By Wire Material

Copper

Copper-Clad Aluminium

Optical Fibre

Others

By Train Type

High-Speed Rail

Light Rail / Tram

Metro / Monorail

Locomotive & Freight Cars

By Application

HVAC

Engine & Traction

Lighting

Braking System

Infotainment & Connectivity

Safety & Signalling

Others

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/railway-wiring-harness-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Railway Wiring Harness Companies

TE Connectivity

Leoni AG

Furukawa Electric Co.

Prysmian Group

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Nexans SA

LS Cable & System

Huber+Suhner AG

Belden Inc.

Fujikura Ltd

Molex LLC

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Aptiv PLC

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