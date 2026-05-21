Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Strengthens Executive Infrastructure with Two Appointments as Firm Evolves into a Holding Company and Operational Platform

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), a New York-based holding company and operational platform spanning software development, machine learning, artificial intelligence, data engineering, cybersecurity, digital marketing, product development, and strategic growth, today announced the appointments of Mike Lanston as Head of Finance and Sasha Garvey as Chief of Staff.

The appointments mark an important step in RTG’s continued evolution. From its origins in software development, machine learning, and consulting, Ramsey Theory Group has grown into a holding company and operational platform positioned to develop, manage, acquire, and bring innovation across technology, media, digital commerce, enterprise services, and other high-growth markets. Its expanding portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, Eunifi, and Requiem Creative, with products and services serving automotive, supply chain and logistics, medical resource management, entertainment marketing, digital commerce, enterprise technology, and related sectors.

“Mike and Sasha are joining at exactly the right moment,” said Dan Herbatschek , Founder and CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “Ramsey Theory Group is evolving from a technology company building individual software products to an operating platform for a broader portfolio of companies, intellectual property, services, and market opportunities. When a company moves from building products to managing a broader platform, the operating model has to mature. You need people who can see across entities, teams that can execute across functions, and leadership systems that turn ambition into measurable progress. That is what we are building with our most recent two appointments.”

As part of its next phase of growth, RTG is redesigning its executive infrastructure. It will include two new core leadership functions: Commercial and Corporate Development, and Growth Development & M&A. The new structure is designed to strengthen financial discipline, operating cadence, cross-functional alignment, talent infrastructure, product execution, communications strategy, commercial expansion, and transaction capacity across RTG and its portfolio companies. It also will serve to deepen the company’s ability to expand, enhance, and deliver higher-value services to its new and existing customers.

Mike Lanston Appointed Head of Finance

Lanston brings nearly three decades of senior finance leadership across technology, fintech, blockchain, renewable energy, telecommunications, retail, and other complex operating environments. He joins RTG from Flowcarbon, where he served as Head of Finance, and previously held senior finance and accounting roles at ConsenSys, S7 Technology Group, ITI Data, JBR Capital Limited, Barnes & Noble, Fortistar, and IDT Corporation.

A Chartered Accountant trained through the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, Lanston will lead RTG’s finance function as the company strengthens the financial systems required for a multi-business platform. His mandate includes financial reporting, controls, budgeting, accounting operations, planning, and finance infrastructure to support RTG’s portfolio companies, investments, operating entities, and future growth initiatives.

“RTG is entering a stage where financial infrastructure matters as much as product ambition,” said Lanston. “The company is building across multiple businesses and markets, and I’m excited to help create the financial systems, discipline, and visibility that allow that kind of growth to scale responsibly.”

Sasha Garvey Appointed Chief of Staff

Garvey brings more than a decade of strategy, operations, and executive office experience, with a strong background in family office environments where disciplined execution, operating cadence, cross-functional alignment, and leadership communication are essential to managing complexity across multiple assets and initiatives.

As Chief of Staff, Garvey will partner directly with Herbatschek and RTG’s leadership teams to translate executive priorities into coordinated organizational motion. Her role will focus on executive alignment, strategic planning, operating rhythms, internal communication, portfolio coordination, and execution systems across RTG’s businesses, products, and functional teams.

“The Chief of Staff role is about turning strategy into execution,” said Garvey. “RTG is evolving rapidly and that requires clarity, cadence, and strong alignment across leadership. I’m looking forward to creating the systems that keep RTG moving with focus and speed.”

While artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning remain core capabilities across RTG’s work, the company’s next phase is defined by a broader mission: to develop, operate, acquire, invest in, and scale businesses that combine technology, human creativity, operational discipline, and long-term strategic value.

Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, Ramsey Theory Group is a New York-based holding company and operational platform that owns, manages, develops, and invests in businesses, assets, products, services, and intellectual property across the digital economy. With operations in New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Paris, RTG brings together leaders across industries and supports them with operational, technological, financial, communications, and strategic growth capabilities. The company’s portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, Eunifi, and Requiem Creative, serving markets including enterprise technology, automotive, supply chain and logistics, medical resource management, entertainment marketing, digital commerce, cybersecurity, and product development.

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