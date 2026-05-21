Phillips Connect Names Mark Wallin President and General Manager

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Connect's smart trailer technology powers daily trailer operations at several of North America's top 10 enterprise trucking companies, with a growing platform of solutions, sensors, and integrated systems that elevate the trailer to a critical component of every modern fleet. Today, Phillips Connect named Mark Wallin, the principal architect of its technical roadmap and customer strategy, as president and general manager, as the company helps enterprise fleets lay the foundation for autonomous freight.

Phillips Connect’s platform provides intelligence about cargo, brakes, tires, lights, liftgates, trailer identification, location, and the patterns in how each trailer is being used. The result is a current and accurate picture of every trailer a fleet operates, and a way to operationalize what each trailer knows across the entire fleet.

Over the past 18 months, Phillips Connect has expanded its platform of solutions and worked to lower the barriers to adoption. Recent additions to the platform include DriverAssist, which puts trailer health information in the driver's hands during pre-trip inspections and on the road, and TrailerID, which automatically confirms the correct trailer is hooked at the moment of connection. Phillips Connect also launched CargoVision Insights which gives fleets real-time cargo intelligence from inside the trailer, along with new Roadside Safety solutions that help fleets protect drivers, cargo and nearby motorists when trailers are stopped on the shoulder. Phillips Connect SolarNet 8000 series, launched in late 2025, brings location, cargo intelligence and tire health (TPMS) into a single solar-powered solution.

“Mark is the kind of leader you build a company with,” said Rob Phillips, founder and CEO of Phillips Connect. “He has a rare gift for turning ambitious ideas into solutions our customers benefit from in their day-to-day work, and for building a team of remarkable people to work alongside him. We have real opportunity in front of us to define what smart trailers become for this industry, and Mark is exactly the person to lead us into it.”

"Smart trailer technology isn't a nice-to-have anymore. What’s a differentiator today becomes a minimum requirement for how fleets operate tomorrow,” Wallin said. “Our job is to keep solving the real problems our customers wake up to, whether that's tires, safety, cargo, or the shift toward autonomous freight, and to keep leading where this industry is going. I'm grateful to Rob and the team for the confidence, and I’m looking forward to what comes next."

Wallin joined Phillips Connect in January 2024 as general manager and senior vice president of product. He brings more than two decades of product leadership across the connected fleet, IoT and enterprise SaaS markets, including senior product management roles at Verizon Connect, Telogis and Kofax, and is a member of the Forbes Technology Council. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering from Stanford University and is based in Irvine, California.

About Phillips Connect

Phillips Connect is a leader in smart trailer technology, helping the world's largest fleets unlock the full value of their trailers through advanced intelligence, monitoring, and real-time visibility. The Phillips Connect platform brings together data from sensors, cameras, and an expanding ecosystem of integrated technologies to deliver actionable insights across trailer operations. From the yard to the back office, teams gain a clearer view into trailer health, cargo conditions, location, and activity, supported by built-in cargo monitoring designed to help protect freight and reduce risk. By transforming trailer data into meaningful operational insight, Phillips Connect enables safer operations, more efficient workflows, and more predictable performance. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect provides intelligent trailer solutions for modern transportation. For more information, visit www.phillips-connect.com.

Media Contact:

Krys Grondorf | Phillips Connect

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