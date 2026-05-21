FLYTE ACTIVATES HIGH-FREQUENCY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FLIGHT NETWORK TO CAPTURE SURGING NORTHEAST DEMAND

Company Deploys Scalable Short-Haul Model into Peak Travel Window as Millions Exit NYC Metro

Flagship Routes to Nantucket, Hamptons, and Martha’s Vineyard Positioned for Immediate Revenue Acceleration and High Utilization

FORT MILL, S.C., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a regional air mobility company focused on making private aviation more accessible and flexible for modern travelers, today announced the full-scale activation of its Memorial Day flight network, aggressively deploying aircraft across its Northeast corridor to capitalize on one of the largest and most predictable travel surges of the year.

As millions of travelers leave the New York metro area for the holiday weekend, Flyte is executing a high-frequency, short-haul strategy designed to capture premium demand in real time and divert travelers away from congested roads and commercial bottlenecks.

“This is a high-demand, time-sensitive window and we are positioned to capture it at scale,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte. “Our model is built for exactly this moment.”

IMMEDIATE DEMAND CAPTURE: CORE ROUTES DRIVING VOLUME

Flyte has concentrated capacity on its highest-yield, highest-conversion routes, where demand is both urgent and repeatable:

NYC → Nantucket (ACK): Core summer corridor with strong, high-value demand from finance, family office, and legacy wealth customers.

NYC → Hamptons (JPX / FOK): Ultra-short-haul route with continuous flow as ground travel times extend to multiple hours.

NYC → Martha’s Vineyard (MVY): High-frequency leisure demand from repeat seasonal travelers.

NYC → Boston (BED / BOS Exec): Bi-directional traffic supporting executive and dual-residence movement.

Additional capacity deployed across:

NYC → Newport / North Kingstown (PVD/OQU)

DC → Nantucket / Martha’s Vineyard

HIGH-FREQUENCY EXECUTION: BUILT FOR SPEED AND UTILIZATION

Flyte is operating a dense, rapid cycle with aircraft actively staged in Westchester, Teterboro, and Boston to enable continuous rotations throughout the holiday window.

The Company is targeting:

Same-day and weekend round-trip demand

Multi-passenger shared bookings

Repeat high-frequency travelers





This approach is designed to maximize aircraft utilization and drive immediate revenue per asset during a compressed time frame.

REAL-TIME CONVERSION OPPORTUNITY

Memorial Day weekend consistently creates extreme congestion across Northeast travel corridors, with outbound traffic delays extending travel times by multiple hours.

Flyte’s sub-one-hour flights and high-frequency availability directly address this friction, creating a clear opportunity to convert:

Time-sensitive travelers

High-value leisure customers

Corporate and executive traffic





“Customers are making decisions in the moment,” Sellouk added. “We are there to capture that demand instantly, all while providing customers with maximum booking ease.”

POSITIONED FOR CONTINUED SUMMER MOMENTUM

Memorial Day weekend represents the start of a multi-month demand cycle across Nantucket, the Hamptons, and Martha’s Vineyard, with repeat travel patterns expected to drive sustained utilization throughout the summer.

Flyte’s ability to deploy capacity quickly, provide flexible route options, and scale frequency positions the company to extend this momentum well beyond the holiday weekend.

About Flyte

Flyte is the technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on high frequency, short haul markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset backed aviation infrastructure designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyte.travel

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our expectation to have at least five Cirrus Vision Jets in operation by Memorial Day 2026 and our plan to expand operations into California and Texas in 2026 as part of a broader multi-region rollout strategy designed to replicate the company’s model across major U.S. travel corridors. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.



CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

Media Relations

flyte@elev8newmedia.com