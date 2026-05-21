Kustomer Continues to Build Its AI Engine Around a Simple Idea: Customer Experience Should Drive Business Outcomes

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustomer, the AI-native customer experience platform, today announced the new Kustomer Architect, designed to help guide brands through their AI transformation in order to reach the outcomes that matter most to their business. With a focus on customer satisfaction, retention, operational efficiency, and revenue growth, the launch reinforces Kustomer’s long-standing approach to AI-powered customer experience. Kustomer excels in bringing together customer data, conversation history, workflows, knowledge, automation, and human agents in one unified platform built to transform reactive support into outcome-driven CX.

As AI reshapes customer expectations and operational demands, Kustomer is bringing a sharper focus to the vision that has guided the platform from the beginning: helping brands move beyond reactive support and build customer experience around retention, loyalty, operational efficiency, customer trust, and revenue growth.

“AI in customer service has been measured by the wrong standard,” said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. “Did the bot resolve the ticket? Did the handle time go down? Those metrics tell you almost nothing about whether AI is making the business better, whether customers are more satisfied, more loyal, more likely to come back. We have been deploying AI to close interactions when we should be deploying it to open relationships.”

Support is changing. It used to be about closing tickets. Today, CX teams are responsible for the entire customer experience. They are expected to deliver faster, more personalized interactions, scale AI responsibly, empower agents, and prove measurable business impact all at once.

Kustomer believes this shift represents more than an operational optimization. It is a transformation in how customer experience is designed, measured, and delivered.

"We chose Kustomer because they're genuinely AI-native, not just bolting AI on top. The value isn't better tools; it's lowering cost-to-serve without sacrificing CSAT. They speak the metrics we care about: deflection, headcount optimization, faster resolution, and revenue protection. Kustomer helps HexClad reduce cost while improving customer loyalty. They've become essential to us,” said Andrew Jobson, Global Head of Customer Service, HexClad.

While much of the industry has approached AI as a bolt-on capability layered onto legacy support systems, Kustomer has consistently built its platform around a different philosophy: AI works best when it is grounded in customer context, workflows, operational knowledge, and human collaboration.

That philosophy is now becoming more central to how the company positions its platform and future roadmap.

From Reactive Support to Outcome-Driven CX

Most customer service platforms were built for a reactive world centered around tickets, queues, and case resolution. But modern CX teams are increasingly responsible for broader business outcomes: retaining customers, growing revenue, improving loyalty, increasing operational efficiency, and building long-term trust.

At the same time, AI has reset what “good” looks like for customer experience.

Customers expect companies to know them. Teams are expected to move faster. Leadership expects measurable outcomes. Yet many organizations are still trying to modernize by either bolting AI onto legacy systems or stitching together standalone AI tools that lack the context, control, and operational visibility needed for real transformation.

Kustomer believes companies now face three paths:

Bolt AI onto existing support platforms, creating more fragmentation across systems and workflows

Add standalone AI tools that feel modern but lack customer context and operational depth

Rethink the CX foundation entirely with a platform built for AI, humans, workflows, and outcomes from day one



Kustomer is built for that third path.

“Kustomer is the AI-native customer experience platform that helps companies transform reactive support into outcome-driven CX,” said Jeremy Suriel, CTO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. “Goals-driven AI works because the goals layer, the execution layer, the data layer, and the observability layer are all the same system. When those things are unified, you can close the loop between what you need AI to achieve and whether it’s achieving it.”

Grounded AI Built Around Customer Context

The Kustomer AI Engine brings together customer data, conversation history, workflows, knowledge, AI, and human agents into one unified platform designed to orchestrate experiences around business outcomes, not just ticket resolution.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone assistant or automation layer, Kustomer’s approach centers on grounded AI: AI powered by the full operational and customer context behind every interaction.

The platform combines intelligent routing, AI-powered workflow orchestration, automation controls, observability, AI assistance, and human-in-the-loop collaboration so brands can automate repetitive work while keeping humans in the moments that matter most.

The company says this unified approach helps teams move beyond traditional activity metrics like handle time or deflection rates and instead optimize around the outcomes that define modern customer experience: satisfaction, retention, loyalty, operational efficiency, and growth.

“We’ve never seen AI as just a deflection tool,” added Birnbaum. “The opportunity is much bigger than automating tickets. The real opportunity is using AI, data, workflows, and human expertise together to improve the entire customer experience.”

Building the Future of AI-Native Intelligent CX

Kustomer believes AI is transforming customer experience from a reactive support function into a strategic driver of business growth. As customer expectations continue to rise, CX teams are being asked to move faster, personalize every interaction, scale efficiently, empower agents, and prove measurable outcomes all at once.

The company’s vision is centered on helping businesses navigate that transformation with a platform built for AI, humans, and outcomes from day one.

Rather than forcing companies to choose between automation and human connection, Kustomer is designed to help AI and humans work together seamlessly: automating repetitive work, guiding agents with context and intelligence, and keeping humans in the moments that matter most.

With Kustomer, customer experience starts at hello, not help, and every interaction becomes an opportunity to delight, retain, and grow the customer relationship.

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the AI-native customer experience platform that helps companies transform reactive support into outcome-driven CX. Our AI engine brings together customer data, conversation history, workflows, knowledge, and human agents into one unified view purpose built for driving revenue.

To learn more, visit kustomer.com.