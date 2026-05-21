Georgia State Launches Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Business Transformation

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business will launch a new Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Business Transformation (MSAIBT) beginning in fall 2026. The new program is designed to prepare professionals to lead AI-enabled transformation across business functions by combining applied artificial intelligence capability with domain expertise.

Building on Robinson’s nationally recognized strengths in information systems, applied technology education, and industry-engaged innovation, the three-semester, 30-credit-hour program reflects growing demand for professionals who can bridge technical capability and business application as organizations integrate AI into core operations.

Students will complete two embedded graduate certificates: one focused on artificial intelligence and the other on a business domain. They will conclude the program with a capstone course in which they develop an AI-powered solution to a real-world business problem. By graduation, students will have hands-on experience applying AI technologies to real business challenges through projects with Robinson strategic partners and will be prepared to drive innovation, operational improvement, and organizational transformation.

“Our top priority at Robinson is preparing students to lead in an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the J. Mack Robinson College of Business. “This degree aligns with how organizations are adopting these technologies across industries and business functions and equips graduates with the expertise to drive innovation and lead AI-enabled change.”

Students will complete two embedded graduate certificates as part of the degree with coursework available online or in person:

Business Domain Certificate: Students will select from business-focused certificates in areas including accounting foundations, actuarial science, brand & customer management, digital and social media marketing, fintech innovation, global business sustainability, human resource management, or management consulting.



AI Certificate: Students will select one of Robinson’s AI graduate certificates in Generative AI and Machine Learning for Business, Artificial Intelligence for Data-Driven Business, or Artificial Intelligence for Digital Innovation.



To support the launch of this innovative AI program, the Jeff and Sherry Hwang Foundation is offering 8-10 select students $5,000 scholarships through the Hwang AI Scholar Initiative.

“Georgia State played a transformative role in both of our lives and careers, giving us the technical foundation and opportunity to build successful careers in technology and business after moving to the United States from Taiwan. We are proud to support a program that will help prepare the next generation of students to lead and innovate in an AI-driven economy,” said Jeff and Sherry Hwang.

Learn more.

Contact:

Holly Frew

Robinson College of Business

404-413-7076

hfrew@gsu.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d5b113a-3644-4d78-a67f-aa7f13370e08